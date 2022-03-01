Melco Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

MACAU, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO ("Melco" or the "Company"), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Total operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$480.6 million, representing a decrease of approximately 9% from US$528.0 million for the comparable period in 2020. The decrease in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to softer performance in the rolling chip segment.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$104.4 million, compared with operating loss of US$144.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$94.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$159.9 million, or US$0.34 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$199.7 million, or US$0.42 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$30.0 million and US$35.1 million during the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "COVID-related travel restrictions continued to impact our fourth quarter operating and financial performance. We have maintained strong cost discipline under these challenging times and are pleased to see improving EBITDA profitability across each of our geographies this quarter. We are confident that our customers will return in numbers once restrictions are eased.

"We are pleased to see Macau's vaccination rate now at over 80% and, to play our part, Melco's employee vaccination rate in Macau has reached 95%. We hope that increasing vaccination rates can facilitate an easing of travel restrictions within the Greater Bay Area.

"Our investment commitment remains unwavering. In Macau, Studio City announced fresh rounds of debt and equity financing in February and we continue our efforts to complete the construction of Studio City Phase 2 by the deadline set in the land concession of December 27, 2022. Furthermore, in December 2021, we announced our partnership with Marriott International to run one of our new hotel towers under the W Hotel brand. W Macau – Studio City will have 557 keys, 1,110 square meters of MICE space, renowned lobby lounges, a spa, a fitness center and an indoor swimming pool.

"In Europe, the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort project is on track for completion in the second half of 2022.

"On January 14, the Macau government put forward to the Macau Legislative Assembly a proposed law to amend Macau's gaming law, 'Amendment to Law No. 16/2001'. We are grateful to the government for the opportunity to contribute our views during the public consultation process and for providing a clear framework. We are committed to participating in the public tender for the award of a gaming concession and will continue to promote economic diversification in Macau. Our actions to date reflect our confidence in the pent-up demand for leisure and in the long-term growth and stability of Macau.

"Lastly, we remain steadfast in our efforts in sustainability with a focus on energy and waste reduction. Our ongoing efficiency measures have accumulated annual savings of 53,579 MWh in Macau alone, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 6,897 households per year. Through Winnow, an artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technology in food waste installed in our kitchens and employee dining rooms, we are saving approximately 316.5 tonnes of food waste per year. Our commitment to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative led by the UN Environment Programme and the World Tourism Organization in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has seen us replace single use plastic bottles in guest rooms and restaurants with the NORDAQ water filtration and bottling system. We will gradually eliminate 14.8 million plastic bottles annually in Macau alone. By replacing F&B containers with biodegradable and sustainable alternatives, we can avoid the use and wastage of 9.5 tons of single-use plastic per year."

City of Dreams Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$244.8 million, compared to US$321.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$49.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$57.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments, partially offset by reversal of bonus and bad debt provisions.

Rolling chip volume was US$3.12 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 versus US$3.16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was 1.68% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 3.76% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$690.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with US$739.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 30.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$421.6 million, compared with US$469.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$41.6 million, compared with US$48.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Altira Macau Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$13.3 million, compared to US$28.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Starting in the third quarter of 2021, Altira Macau has strategically repositioned to cater to the premium mass segment and has shut down VIP operations. In the fourth quarter of 2020, rolling chip volume was US$950.8 million and the rolling chip win rate was 3.14%. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus US$48.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 28.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$65.8 million, compared with US$56.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 3.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$2.3 million, compared with US$3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mocha Clubs Fourth Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs were US$20.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to US$12.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Mocha Clubs generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.5 million in the same period in 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$474.6 million, compared with US$299.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Studio City Fourth Quarter Results

Total operating revenues at Studio City were US$88.2 million in the fourth quarters of both 2021 and 2020. Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Studio City's rolling chip volume was US$474.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus US$449.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was 1.84% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus negative 0.13% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$253.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with US$305.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 29.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 27.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$262.4 million, compared with US$257.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 2.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$17.7 million, compared with US$19.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

City of Dreams Manila Fourth Quarter Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$83.9 million, compared to US$63.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$34.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$16.8 million in the comparable period of 2020. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to improved performance in the mass market table games and gaming machine segments, partially offset by softer performance in the rolling chip segment.

City of Dreams Manila's rolling chip volume was US$206.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus US$242.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was 1.20% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 2.98% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$113.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with US$99.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 35.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$815.1 million, compared with US$532.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 4.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$26.5 million, compared with US$14.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cyprus Operations Fourth Quarter Results

The Company is licensed to operate a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos. Upon the completion and opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

Our casinos remained open during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, with total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos increasing to US$22.4 million from US$8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Rolling chip volume was US$1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 versus US$0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The rolling chip win rate was negative 1.92% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus negative 17.43% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with US$10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The mass market table games hold percentage was 20.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 16.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gaming machine handle for the fourth quarter of 2021 was US$328.6 million, compared with US$129.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gaming machine win rate was 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$82.8 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$85.4 million, net of amounts capitalized.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$144.1 million were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, of which US$14.3 million related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended December 31, 2021 referred to above is US$10.4 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited ("SCIHL") dated March 1, 2022 (the "Studio City Earnings Release"). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of December 31, 2021 aggregated to US$1.65 billion, including US$0.4 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$6.56 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Approximately 3.3 million ADSs were repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2021, for a total consideration of US$31 million.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2021 were US$250.5 million, which primarily related to the construction projects at Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited reported total operating revenues of US$2.01 billion versus US$1.73 billion in the prior year. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to improved performances in the mass market table games and gaming machine segments as well as higher non-gaming revenues, partially offset by softer performance in the rolling chip segment.

The operating loss for 2021 was US$577.5 million, compared with an operating loss of US$940.6 million for 2020.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$235.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with negative Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$104.3 million in 2020.

Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for 2021 was US$811.8 million, or US$1.70 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$1.26 billion, or US$2.65 per ADS, for 2020. The net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$144.7 million and US$191.1 million for 2021 and 2020, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila and the Cyprus Operations.

Subsequent Events

On February 7, 2022, Studio City Company Limited ("Studio City Company"), a subsidiary of the Company, announced an offering of senior secured notes and, concurrently, SCIHL announced that it had entered into subscription agreements with certain existing institutional holders of its ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares, each representing four Class A ordinary shares ("ADSs"), which hold, in aggregate, over 99% of SCIHL's outstanding shares, for total proceeds of US$300 million. SCIHL is in the process of closing the private placement.

The senior secured notes were issued on February 16, 2022, with an aggregate principal amount of US$350 million, 7.0% coupon and a tenor of 5 years (the "Notes"). Net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes will be used to partially fund the capital expenditures of the remaining project for Studio City and for general corporate purposes.

Recent Developments

COVID-19 outbreaks continue to have a material effect on our operations, financial position, and future prospects into the first quarter of 2022.

In Macau, our operations remain impacted by travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. The appearance of COVID-19 cases in Macau in late September 2021 led to city-wide mandatory testing, mandatory closure of most entertainment and leisure venues (casinos and gaming areas excluded), and strict travel restrictions and requirements being implemented to enter and exit Macau. Since October 19, 2021, authorities have eased pandemic prevention measures such that travelers no longer require a 14-day quarantine on arrival in Zhuhai, and the validity of nucleic acid tests to enter Zhuhai was extended from 24 hours to 7 days. However, health-related precautionary measures remain in place and non-Macau resident individuals who are not residents of Taiwan, Hong Kong, or the PRC continue to be unable to enter Macau, except if they have been in Hong Kong or mainland PRC in the preceding 21 days and are eligible for an exemption application.

In the Philippines, the government announced a re-opening of the Philippines' borders to fully vaccinated international tourists with a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure of their country of origin, effective February 10, 2022 and lowered COVID-19 restrictions to alert level 1 from March 1, 2022 which allows casinos to operate at 100% capacity, subject to certain guidelines. Separately, our online gaming offering – Live Shots - program which began on August 10, 2021 for live-dealer games and on September 15, 2021 for slot machines, was shutdown on December 1, 2021 for maintenance.

In Cyprus, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities stepped up COVID-19 restrictions from the end of December 2021 by reducing the capacity at certain venues and increasing restrictions for unvaccinated people. However, such restrictions were eased from February 21, 2022 and our casinos remained open during the period.

Safe Harbor Statement



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the "Philippine Parties"), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. "Adjusted Property EBITDA" is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors.

The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company's performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

(2) "Adjusted net income/loss" is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share ("EPS") are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.



Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Casino $ 390,659 $ 440,442 $ 1,676,263 $ 1,471,356 Rooms 44,666 41,365 157,501 108,593 Food and beverage 25,641 26,481 97,665 74,528 Entertainment, retail and other 19,642 19,714 80,927 73,446 Total operating revenues 480,608 528,002 2,012,356 1,727,923 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (286,280 ) (363,392 ) (1,320,882 ) (1,350,210 ) Rooms (12,625 ) (11,793 ) (49,895 ) (46,690 ) Food and beverage (22,758 ) (23,641 ) (91,533 ) (86,123 ) Entertainment, retail and other (6,355 ) (10,464 ) (29,463 ) (55,379 ) General and administrative (100,006 ) (98,184 ) (426,407 ) (424,398 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (6,102 ) (5,311 ) (26,371 ) (12,989 ) Pre-opening costs (1,383 ) (273 ) (4,157 ) (1,322 ) Development costs 1,302 (2,983 ) (30,677 ) (25,616 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (14,286 ) (14,361 ) (57,276 ) (57,411 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,695 ) (5,725 ) (22,832 ) (22,886 ) Depreciation and amortization (124,147 ) (127,476 ) (499,739 ) (538,233 ) Property charges and other (6,638 ) (9,233 ) (30,575 ) (47,223 ) Total operating costs and expenses (584,973 ) (672,836 ) (2,589,807 ) (2,668,480 ) Operating loss (104,365 ) (144,834 ) (577,451 ) (940,557 ) Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 1,457 1,402 6,618 5,134 Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized (85,448 ) (90,551 ) (350,544 ) (340,839 ) Other financing costs (1,080 ) (2,311 ) (11,033 ) (7,955 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 1,516 3,038 4,566 (2,079 ) Other income (expenses), net 710 888 3,082 (150,969 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (219 ) (28,817 ) (19,952 ) Costs associated with debt modification - - - (310 ) Total non-operating expenses, net (82,845 ) (87,753 ) (376,128 ) (516,970 ) Loss before income tax (187,210 ) (232,587 ) (953,579 ) (1,457,527 ) Income tax (expense) credit (2,731 ) (2,253 ) (2,885 ) 2,913 Net loss (189,941 ) (234,840 ) (956,464 ) (1,454,614 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 30,004 35,106 144,713 191,122 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (159,937 ) $ (199,734 ) $ (811,751 ) $ (1,263,492 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.112 ) $ (0.140 ) $ (0.566 ) $ (0.882 ) Diluted $ (0.112 ) $ (0.140 ) $ (0.566 ) $ (0.884 ) Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.336 ) $ (0.419 ) $ (1.698 ) $ (2.647 ) Diluted $ (0.336 ) $ (0.419 ) $ (1.698 ) $ (2.652 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,428,587,890 1,430,907,993 1,434,087,641 1,432,052,735 Diluted 1,428,587,890 1,430,907,993 1,434,087,641 1,432,052,735





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,652,890 $ 1,755,351 Restricted cash 285 13 Accounts receivable, net 54,491 129,619 Amounts due from affiliated companies 384 765 Inventories 29,589 37,277 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 109,330 85,798 Assets held for sales 21,777 - Total current assets 1,868,746 2,008,823 Property and equipment, net 5,910,684 5,681,268 Gaming subconcession, net 27,065 84,663 Intangible assets, net 51,547 58,833 Goodwill 81,721 82,203 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets 177,142 284,608 Restricted cash 140 406 Deferred tax assets, net 4,029 6,376 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,034 92,213 Land use rights, net 694,582 721,574 Total assets $ 8,883,690 $ 9,020,967 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,992 $ 9,483 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 935,483 983,865 Income tax payable 11,913 14,164 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,771 27,066 Finance lease liabilities, current 48,551 80,004 Current portion of long-term debt, net 128 - Amounts due to affiliated companies 1,548 1,668 Liabilities related to assets held for sales 1,497 - Total current liabilities 1,021,883 1,116,250 Long-term debt, net 6,559,854 5,645,391 Other long-term liabilities 30,520 29,213 Deferred tax liabilities, net 41,030 45,952 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 62,889 75,867 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 347,629 270,223 Total liabilities 8,063,805 7,182,896 Equity: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,456,547,942 and 1,456,547,942 shares issued; 1,423,370,314 and 1,430,965,312 shares outstanding, respectively 14,565 14,565 Treasury shares, at cost; 33,177,628 and 25,582,630 shares, respectively (132,856) (121,028) Additional paid-in capital 3,238,600 3,207,312 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (76,008) (11,332) Accumulated losses (2,799,555) (1,987,396) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders' equity 244,746 1,102,121 Noncontrolling interests 575,139 735,950 Total equity 819,885 1,838,071 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,883,690 $ 9,020,967





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (159,937 ) $ (199,734 ) $ (811,751 ) $ (1,263,492 ) Pre-opening costs 1,383 273 4,157 1,322 Development costs (1,302 ) 2,983 30,677 25,616 Property charges and other 6,638 9,233 30,575 47,223 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 219 28,817 19,952 Costs associated with debt modification - - - 310 Income tax impact on adjustments 2,144 (821 ) 11 (4,999 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (1,284 ) (637 ) (17,469 ) (11,314 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (152,358 ) $ (188,484 ) $ (734,983 ) $ (1,185,382 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ (0.107 ) $ (0.132 ) $ (0.513 ) $ (0.828 ) Diluted $ (0.107 ) $ (0.132 ) $ (0.513 ) $ (0.830 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ (0.320 ) $ (0.395 ) $ (1.538 ) $ (2.483 ) Diluted $ (0.320 ) $ (0.395 ) $ (1.538 ) $ (2.489 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,428,587,890 1,430,907,993 1,434,087,641 1,432,052,735 Diluted 1,428,587,890 1,430,907,993 1,434,087,641 1,432,052,735





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (6,310 ) $ 3,264 $ (23,644 ) $ (37,990 ) $ 9,495 $ 1,980 $ (51,160 ) $ (104,365 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 6,102 - - 6,102 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 669 - - 669 Pre-opening costs - - - 245 - 1,138 - 1,383 Development costs - - - - - - (1,302 ) (1,302 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,391 1,279 62,393 33,844 17,138 2,062 22,021 144,128 Share-based compensation 717 238 8,518 1,864 683 391 15,640 28,051 Property charges and other 70 1 2,400 1,901 513 (379 ) 2,132 6,638 Adjusted EBITDA (132 ) 4,782 49,667 (136 ) 34,600 5,192 (12,669 ) 81,304 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 12,669 12,669 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (132 ) $ 4,782 $ 49,667 $ (136 ) $ 34,600 $ 5,192 $ - $ 93,973 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating loss $ (19,569 ) $ (2,509 ) $ (1,395 ) $ (45,704 ) $ (9,166 ) $ (5,093 ) $ (61,398 ) $ (144,834 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 5,311 - - 5,311 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 821 - - 821 Pre-opening costs - - 89 68 - 116 - 273 Development costs - - - - - - 2,983 2,983 Depreciation and amortization 5,423 1,872 59,037 37,477 16,539 3,215 23,999 147,562 Share-based compensation 500 153 2,275 1,900 1,256 538 15,594 22,216 Property charges and other 222 3 (2,749 ) 753 2,031 - 8,973 9,233 Adjusted EBITDA (13,424 ) (481 ) 57,257 (5,506 ) 16,792 (1,224 ) (9,849 ) 43,565 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 9,849 9,849 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (13,424 ) $ (481 ) $ 57,257 $ (5,506 ) $ 16,792 $ (1,224 ) $ - $ 53,414





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (78,918 ) $ 10,505 $ (75,668 ) $ (167,162 ) $ (18,808 ) $ (12,395 ) $ (235,005 ) $ (577,451 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 26,371 - - 26,371 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 2,848 - - 2,848 Pre-opening costs - - 195 984 - 2,978 - 4,157 Development costs - - - - - - 30,677 30,677 Depreciation and amortization 21,909 5,920 248,523 135,737 70,325 10,648 86,785 579,847 Share-based compensation 1,335 425 15,735 3,838 1,981 741 43,902 67,957 Property charges and other 1,700 204 13,169 6,113 6,245 (379 ) 3,523 30,575 Adjusted EBITDA (53,974 ) 17,054 201,954 (20,490 ) 88,962 1,593 (70,118 ) 164,981 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 70,118 70,118 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (53,974 ) $ 17,054 $ 201,954 $ (20,490 ) $ 88,962 $ 1,593 $ - $ 235,099 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Altira Macau Mocha City of Dreams Studio City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus Operations Corporate and Other Total Operating loss $ (82,304 ) $ (4,024 ) $ (261,495 ) $ (256,204 ) $ (63,399 ) $ (11,901 ) $ (261,230 ) $ (940,557 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 12,989 - - 12,989 Land rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 3,195 - - 3,195 Pre-opening costs 37 - 68 201 - 1,016 - 1,322 Development costs - - - - - - 25,616 25,616 Depreciation and amortization 21,509 7,331 245,290 168,520 66,092 12,343 97,445 618,530 Share-based compensation 866 194 6,235 3,316 2,322 693 40,766 54,392 Property charges and other 1,119 59 8,576 5,167 7,784 129 24,389 47,223 Adjusted EBITDA (58,773 ) 3,560 (1,326 ) (79,000 ) 28,983 2,280 (73,014 ) (177,290 ) Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 73,014 73,014 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (58,773 ) $ 3,560 $ (1,326 ) $ (79,000 ) $ 28,983 $ 2,280 $ - $ (104,276 )





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ (159,937 ) $ (199,734 ) $ (811,751 ) $ (1,263,492 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (30,004 ) (35,106 ) (144,713 ) (191,122 ) Net loss (189,941 ) (234,840 ) (956,464 ) (1,454,614 ) Income tax expense (credit) 2,731 2,253 2,885 (2,913 ) Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 82,845 87,753 376,128 516,970 Property charges and other 6,638 9,233 30,575 47,223 Share-based compensation 28,051 22,216 67,957 54,392 Depreciation and amortization 144,128 147,562 579,847 618,530 Development costs (1,302 ) 2,983 30,677 25,616 Pre-opening costs 1,383 273 4,157 1,322 Land rent to Belle Corporation 669 821 2,848 3,195 Payments to the Philippine Parties 6,102 5,311 26,371 12,989 Adjusted EBITDA 81,304 43,565 164,981 (177,290 ) Corporate and Other expenses 12,669 9,849 70,118 73,014 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 93,973 $ 53,414 $ 235,099 $ (104,276 )



