Segmint Integrates with Constant Contact for Turnkey Email Delivery

Cuyahoga Falls, OH, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segmint, the global leader in transaction cleansing and analytics for financial institutions, announced a partnership with Constant Contact, a digital marketing platform trusted by millions of small businesses, to bring a turnkey email channel delivery solution to its clients via Segmint's Marketing Automation platform. This integration will extend financial institutions' capability to leverage their customer insights provided by Segmint's proprietary Key Lifestyle Indicators (KLIs), to then execute 1:1 targeted messages to their account holders.
By 2023, email users are expected to reach 4.3 billion, over half the world's population. With various media and social channels surfacing as a way to reach current and prospective customers, email remains the workhorse of digital marketing. It's impact as a significant channel used by marketers will continue to rise, with the future of email marketing being fully intertwined with artificial intelligence and machine learning using high-quality specific data.
❝The email integration into Segmint's platform enables FIs to align digital marketing efforts with the full suite of media channels, while most importantly utilizing their own account holder data which allows them to produce insights that deliver the highest level of targeting efficiency and relevant messaging,❞ said Nate Shahan, Chief Product Officer at Segmint.
The partnership aligns Segmint's commitment to innovation as the unparalleled leader in data and analytics with the industry's best-in-class email service provider. What makes this power duo a differentiator for financial institutions, is the simplistic turnkey approach to using data with email automation for digital use cases that will accelerate revenue generation for both current customers and acquisition campaigns.
The now seamless management tool to execute targeted campaigns using Segmint's KLIs for digital onboarding, drip campaigns, cross sell, financial wellness, retention, share of wallet and competitive win-back is transformational for financial institutions. The unification of deep transaction data and analytics impacting these use cases, combined with the measurement of success through end-to-end attribution reporting results in the most dominant solution in the industry.
❝When marketers are preparing to execute consumer-focused campaigns, data is siloed and multiple resources are required. The Constant Contact integration solves these challenges and leverages a financial institution's enriched transaction data on-demand for quick campaign building to close the time gap, delivering a conversion-rich form of digital marketing,❞ said Marla Pieton, VP of Marketing for Segmint.
❝When companies integrate with Constant Contact through our open API, they help us arm our customers with all the tools they need to be successful. We're joining forces with other products and services that our customers already use–everything from CRMs and payment processors to tools for content creation and list growth,❞ said Joe Ribaudo, Director of Channel Marketing at Constant Contact. ❝Segmint's integration aligns with this goal.❞
About Segmint
Segmint empowers financial institutions and financial technology providers to easily understand and leverage data, interact with customers, and measure results. Derived from billions of transactions, Segmint provides the fastest and most accurate customer insights through advanced data tagging, categorization, and contextualization. Our insights enable all functions of an organization to inform strategies including competitive analysis, risk, marketing, customer experience, and product innovation. For more information, visit www.segmint.com.
About Constant Contact
Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits. Whether it's driving sales, growing a customer base or engaging an audience, we combine the right tools, advice and award-winning support that deliver results. For more information, visit www.constantcontact.com.
