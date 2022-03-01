TRAVOR Announces Kickstarter Launch of the World's Fastest Charging Power Station

HONG KONG, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portable power supply experts TRAVOR, have announced the launch of an innovative series of power stations that are the ultimate in portable power for mobile device charging, travel, recreation and home emergencies. Using patented technology, the TRAVOR series stands out from competitors with versatile recharging methods and best-in-class recharging speed for added convenience for any application. TRAVOR provides safe, reliable power for any device, anytime, anywhere and is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/travor/setting-a-new-record-for-speed-the-worlds-fastest-charging

With today's power-hungry devices, people need a way to stay powered up and ready for action whether at home, on the go or during outdoor activities. TRAVOR answers that need with high-output power, versatile recharging methods and the fastest recharge speed available. Thanks to its AEEC patented technology, TRAVOR recharges several times faster than competing brands. This 1200W Super Flash Charge technology offers the fastest recharging speed, just 70 mins is enough to fully charge the 360Wh & 577Wh capacity models and just 85 minutes to top off the 702Wh & 923Wh capacity models. With 100W PD output for lightning-fast device charging, TRAVOR can fully charge a MacBook in just 1.8 Hours and has enough power to simultaneously charge up to 12 devices.

"At TRAVOR, our focus has been on creating the most efficient, powerful and convenient portable power supplies. Recently, the feedback that we have received tells us that people want to reduce the amount of time spent in recharge mode. We answered with the latest TRAVOR power station line. We developed our patented AEEC fast recharging technology to deliver the fastest recharging speed on the market, improving upon existing systems and competing brands. With AEEC, TRAVOR power stations up to 577Wh can be recharged in just 70 minutes, so that users can spend less time on preparation and get on the go with speed and convenience." - TRAVOR CEO Tony Zhang

TRAVOR features a wide range of output options, including full sine wave AC outlets, USB-A, USB-A QC, and USB-C PD. Additionally, TRAVOR is the first portable power station with flexible recharging methods, including AC power, solar, auto, EV charging stations and more. It gives users the most charging options so that they can get powered up fast when off the grid. The device can easily be controlled with physical buttons or with an intuitive app for total control and monitoring. The system is ultra-safe with UL automotive-grade power cells along with parallel six charge pumps, high specification 3C cells and 10 intelligent charging protection measures.

TRAVOR, the world's fastest charging power station, is the most efficient way to ensure total device power, versatile charging modes, and ultra-fast recharging for outdoor activities, mobile power, and at-home emergencies. TRAVOR is available now on Kickstarter with special pricing for early supporters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/travor/setting-a-new-record-for-speed-the-worlds-fastest-charging

