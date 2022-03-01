Paradise Smokes Partners with Unrivaled Brands for California Distribution

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. UNRV ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced the addition of Paradise Smokes to the Company's Accelerator distribution program, a forward-thinking alternative to traditional cannabis distribution.

Los Angeles-based Paradise Smokes is a family-business, owned and operated by a local husband and wife, offering a premium preroll experience in a number of form factors. The premium Accelerator Brand offers .7g indoor flower joints, available in singles and five-packs, and Paradise Plus 2g joints, infused with .2g Ahti Hash rosin, available in singles. All products are hand wrapped in unbleached organic rice paper, complemented by glass tips and premium flower from Seed Junky.

Unrivaled President Oren Schauble stated, "We've watched Paradise rapidly gain attention in the California market with their quality hand rolled products, and strong eye for branding. We're excited to help them expand further throughout the state as a perfect complement to the Unrivaled Brands California product lineup."

Leveraging Unrivaled's unique footprint and market strategy, the Unrivaled Accelerator program gives brands a forward-thinking alternative to traditional cannabis distribution. Accelerator distribution brands get last mile fulfillment, comprehensive sales support, and are able to utilize the Unrivaled footprint as a proving ground for expansion.

Paradise Smokes' Devin Rafferty added, "We are pleased to partner with Unrivaled to expand our presence in California—we think there is an ideal cultural and operational fit between our organizations to help realize our vision for Paradise Smokes at a greater scale."

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has up to four additional dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com. For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.

