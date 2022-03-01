ACAMS Hollywood Conference Takes Aim at Evolving Financial-Crime Risks and Compliance Priorities with More than 100 High-Level Speakers

Chicago, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its mission to support compliance professionals in their fight against illicit finance across the globe, ACAMS will host a three-day training and networking event for its 26th Annual International AML and Financial Crime Conference in Hollywood, Florida. Beginning on March 21st, attendees of this cutting-edge conference will learn guidance and best practices on such timely topics as the new U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) national priorities,evolving regulatory trends linked to cryptocurrencies and client-data collection, implications of FinCEN's beneficial-ownership database, and the sanctions and terrorist-financing threats associated with the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

In addition to a keynote address by the U.S. Treasury Department Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg, this one-of-a-kind event will feature leading anti-financial crime (AFC) experts from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), Federal Reserve Board, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), United Nations, U.S. Justice Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and many of the world's largest banks, brokerages, FinTech firms, and nongovernmental organizations.

"Ongoing geopolitical turmoil and the disruption to financial markets and trade in recent years have been a boon to criminal syndicates and a burden to those AFC professionals tasked with identifying illicit financial flows," said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. "The good news is that compliance professionals have an advantage: the ability to learn from seasoned experts and share their knowledge with peers at a conference that remains unrivaled in the AFC space."

"Whether you're seeking insights on the U.S. government's new powers to subpoena foreign banks that maintain correspondent accounts for their American peers, bolstering compliance safeguards against ransomware and other cybercrimes, or looking to integrate artificial intelligence into your legacy compliance system, the ACAMS Hollywood Conference speakers can offer practical guidance on how to best shield your institution from regulatory actions and reputational harm," he said.

In between afternoon breakout panels, attendees will also have the opportunity to make new contacts in special networking sessions tailored for law enforcement officials and banking professionals, women in anti-money laundering compliance, AFC professionals in the FinTech and crypto sector, and compliance practitioners based in the Caribbean and Latin America, among other opportunities.

The full program for the ACAMS Hollywood Conference can be found here.

