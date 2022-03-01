The Ohana Announces Thomas J. Jameson as Its New Clinical Director

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ohana's new clinical director is Thomas J. Jameson, MS, LMHC. A licensed mental health counselor in Hawaii with a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Western Carolina University, Tom brings 18 years of counseling experience to the role. He steps into the position after leading his own counseling practice for several years. Within his practice, Tom provided individual, couples and family therapy. His areas of expertise include men's issues, couples work, family counseling and substance abuse counseling. In addition, Tom is the ManKind Project's Community Coordinator for the Island of Hawaii.

A Pledge to Build on an Existing Mission

"I lead people to the key that is already within themselves and help them unlock what they already encompass," shares Jameson.

As the new clinical director of The Ohana, Jameson will lead a strong team of mental health and wellness professionals holding advanced degrees and certifications in the fields of psychiatry, clinical mental health, drug and alcohol counseling, art therapy, mindfulness and integrative health. Specializing in alcohol addiction, drug addiction and dual diagnosis, The Ohana utilizes science-backed treatments, holistic therapy and adventure therapy to help patients make changes in their lives. The Ohana's unique approach to healing enables patients to use the backdrop of the residential facility's beautiful location to connect with nature, plan amazing Hawaiian adventures and explore holistic paths to wholeness.

More About The Ohana

The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center was founded in 2020 to address gaps in the continuum of care for substance use disorders (SUDs), specifically to address the need for intensive outpatient substance treatment that takes place in a supportive environment.

The Ohana is a unique program that combines intensive outpatient treatment with an integrated recovery residence. It is located on the tranquil Island of Hawaii, which is the ideal environment for recovery. The Ohana is set up to foster connection, healing, and transformation through various medical and holistic therapies including yoga, mindfulness, and meditation into treatment.

Modern conveniences like universal Wi-Fi access, hotspots in every suite and designated work areas ensure that clients can take time away to improve their lives without overlooking professional and personal obligations.

To learn more about The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center, contact (877) 664-2622.



For Press Inquiries Contact:

Emily Mendez, PR

The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center

Emily@TheOhanaHawaii.com

Related Images











Image 1: Tom Jameson





Clinical Director at The Ohana Addiction Treatment Center









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment