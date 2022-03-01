Absci to Participate on Synthetic Biology Enabling Drug Discovery Panel at Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation ABSI, the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced that Sean McClain, CEO & Founder, will be participating on the Synthetic Biology Enabling Drug Discovery Panel at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference.
The panel is scheduled to take place on March 8th, 2022 at 12:30-1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:30-4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company's investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.
About Absci
Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including those that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com, follow us on social media: Twitter: @Abscibio, LinkedIn: @absci, and subscribe to our Absci YouTube channel.
