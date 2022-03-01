Talis Biomedical to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 15, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation ("TLIS"), a company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operational results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after market close. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).
Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing 833-715-1329 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 430-775-1933 for international callers, using conference ID 3692993. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the News & Events page of the investor section of Talis Biomedical's website at www.talis.bio.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis is dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care. The company plans to develop and commercialize innovative products on its sample-to-answer Talis OneTM system to enable accurate, low cost, and rapid molecular testing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use of the Talis One COVID-19 Test System in a variety of healthcare settings. For more information, visit talisbio.com.
Contact
Media & Investors
Emily Faucette
ir@talisbio.com
415-595-9407
