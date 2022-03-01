ñol

Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 and Annual Results

by Globe Newswire
March 1, 2022 8:00 AM | 1 min read

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DATE:Tuesday, March 15 2022
  
TIME:10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)
  
DIAL-IN #: 877-291-4570 (USA & Canada)
  
DIAL-IN#647-788-4919 (International)

AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.

CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE AVAILABLE BY WEBCAST
Click on following link to pre-register
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=41FABFC7-E33A-4869-A1A6-7C514464F669 

DIGITIZED REPLAY 
  
DIAL-IN #: 800-585-8367 (USA & Canada)
  
DIAL-IN #:416-621-4642 (International)
  
ACCESS CODE:1166606
  
SCHEDULE: March 15 @ 1h00 p.m. ending April 15 @ 11:59 p.m. E.T.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE
MARKET OPENS, MARCH 15 THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

For further information, please contact:
Ross Marshall
LodeRock Advisors, Inc.
Tel : (416) 526-1563
        


