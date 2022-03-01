Mizuho Americas Hires Anthony Petrone, CFA, as Senior Medical Devices, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Analyst

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Anthony Petrone, CFA, as Managing Director, Senior Medical Devices, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Equity Research Analyst. Petrone will be based in New York and report to Managing Director and Head of US Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.
Petrone has over 16 years of experience in healthcare research at both bulge bracket and boutique investment banks, and an asset management firm. He joins Mizuho from Jefferies where he published extensive thematic reports on strategic, financial and emerging technology trends in the industry.
"Anthony enhances our global healthcare offering with his extensive research knowledge, product expertise and corporate and institutional relationships across a broad spectrum of leading and emerging medical devices, therapeutics and diagnostic companies. Testing and diagnostics have seen explosive growth globally over the last two years with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and is strategically important to Mizuho's growing prominence in providing comprehensive services to healthcare issuers and investors," said Gilbertson.
Petrone holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Pace University, Lubin School of Business, and a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Finance from Columbia University, Graduate School of Business.
About Mizuho Americas
Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.
Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. MFG. Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.
For inquiries, please contact:
Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com
Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com
