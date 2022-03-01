Clean Earth Mobile Services Obtains Exclusive On-Site Soil and Sediment Treatment Permit in Connecticut

The specialty waste processing Company obtains the only on-site hazardous soil and sediment waste treatment permit in Connecticut





With a focus on sustainability, Clean Earth further legitimizes its mobile soil and sediment treatment services as an environmental solution provider to customers at their sites

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth , a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announced that its Clean Earth Mobile Services Solutions business is now uniquely equipped to provide on-site treatment services to the Connecticut market. With this permit, the Company offers the only on-site hazardous soil and sediment treatment solution in the state.

The permit allows Clean Earth to treat hazardous soil and sediment on-site utilizing mobile equipment and technology. Treated material is typically beneficially reused on the site, eliminating further environmental hazards. This treatment solution also reduces the off-site liability and environmental impacts for transportation, therefore lowering the carbon footprint per project. Clean Earth's equipment can effectively treat up to 1,600 tons of hazardous soil and sediment per day.

"In 2021, our Mobile Services division treated and beneficially reused nearly 450,000 tons of contaminated soil utilizing our mobile thermal remediation technology for a military contractor in Northwest Florida. With this latest on-site hazardous soil and sediment waste treatment permit, we are enhancing our mobile services through offering the sole on-site soil and sediment treatment permit in the state of Connecticut," said David Stanton, President of Clean Earth. "New England was once a worldwide manufacturing hub, so we see tremendous opportunity for cleanup of historically contaminated sites in this area."

Clean Earth acquired the permit from United RETEK of CT, LLC. As an alternative to what generators need for treatment, the unique solution can reduce the overall cost of treatment by as much as 50% when compared to traditional disposal at a hazardous waste landfill.

To learn more about Clean Earth, please visit www.cleanearthinc.com

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth's vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation HSC is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

