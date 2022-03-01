R1 RCM Issues 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

MURRAY, Utah, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. RCM, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, presenting its continued focus on and commitment to advancing a best-in-class ESG program.

R1's 2021 ESG report and program reflects its mission to make healthcare simpler. R1 strives to achieve this by improving the patient and provider experience through innovation and technology; operating with integrity and compassion; fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce; and caring for its local and global communities and environment. These commitments, noted throughout the report with expanded narrative and metrics, support and align with leading ESG frameworks, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and industry-based ESG standards recommended by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-Related Disclosures.

As highlighted in its ESG report, some of R1's many accomplishments in 2021 include:

Launching R1 Entri™, empowering patients to search, book, register and pay for care in one experience.

Receiving a 100% rating on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

Enhancing its HR processes to support and track candidate slates for senior leadership hires and promotions to achieve long term diverse leadership targets (50% women globally and 30% racial/ethnic diversity in U.S.).

Graduating its first cohort of employees from an executive leadership program delivered in partnership with the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and launching its first cohort of employees in the RUSH Health Systems Management Executive Track Master's program.

Volunteering 15,500+ employee hours and supporting more than 670 organizations via its Helping Hands charitable program.

Committing to planting 10,600 trees over the next 5 years in India – one tree for each of its current India-based employees – to help improve air quality, increase forest coverage and sequester atmospheric carbon dioxide.

"We believe that sustaining business performance means not only delivering outcomes but also measuring what drives them," said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. "Our ESG efforts continually challenge us to perform better and I'm proud of the dedicated teams that have helped us accomplish so much in 2021. I'm even more excited about what's ahead for us as we continually demonstrate our ESG commitment."

R1's 2021 ESG Report is available on the company's website at r1rcm.com/esg.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

