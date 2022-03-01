Quoin Pharmaceuticals Extends Exclusive Distribution Agreement with ER-Kim for its Lead Asset, QRX003, for Netherton Syndrome

ER-Kim Gains Exclusive Rights to Commercialize QRX003 to Six Additional Countries

60 Countries Now Covered by Partnership Agreements for QRX003

ASHBURN, Va., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. QNRX (the "Company" or "Quoin"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has extended its exclusive Distribution Agreement with ER-Kim, a partner for biotech companies in Central and Eastern Europe ("CCE"), for QRX003, the Company's investigational treatment for Netherton Syndrome, a rare and devastating genetic disease for which there is currently no available treatment or cure.

Under the terms of the revenue sharing agreement, which was initially announced earlier in February 2022, ER-Kim gains exclusive rights to commercialize QRX003 in six additional countries. These include Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Greece, Cyprus, and Malta and are in addition to the fifteen countries covered under the initial agreement that included Albania, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Quoin will be the exclusive supplier of QRX003 to ER-Kim.

Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer of Quoin, commented, "We are extending our agreement with ER-Kim, a leading commercial partner for global biotech and pharma, with the addition of six new countries to the territory they have the rights to. The expansion of our partnership with Er-Kim will facilitate a more streamlined and effective commercialization of QRX003 in the region, once approval has been obtained. Quoin now has 60 countries under partnership distribution agreements for QRX003, which has the potential to become the first approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome."

About Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections, as well as a pronounced predisposition to allergies, asthma, and eczema. Patients also often suffer from severe dehydration, chronic skin inflammation and stunted growth.

Currently, there is no cure for Netherton Syndrome, nor are there any approved therapeutic treatments.

About ER-Kim

ER-Kim has been serving as the regional affiliate for the world's most important pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 1981. Today, ER-Kim remains one of the oldest and largest companies delivering novel treatments to patients in CEE, the Mediterranean and Turkey. For more information, go to: www.er-kim.com

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin's innovative pipeline comprises three products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: www.quoinpharma.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.