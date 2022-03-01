Exchange Listing Client Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Approved to Trade on Nasdaq

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exchange Listing LLC announced that its client, Cosmos Holdings, Inc. COSM has been approved for its Nasdaq listing and commenced trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on February 28, 2022. Based in Greece, Cosmos is an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices. Exchange Listing advised Cosmos on all aspects of preparation and execution of the listing and financing.

Simultaneous with the Nasdaq Listing, Cosmos completed the closing of a financing and private placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants resulting in gross proceeds of $6 million. Previously Cosmos converted over $11 million of the Company's debt to equity.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, stated, "We are very excited to announce our listing on Nasdaq, which is a major milestone to drive further opportunities to scale our business and expand our distribution network worldwide for our proprietary lines of nutraceuticals as well as third-party branded pharmaceuticals.

Not only did the Exchange Listing team advise us throughout the listing and financing process to meet the required listing metrics for Nasdaq, Peter Goldstein, the CEO of Exchange Listing LLC, served on our Board of Directors and head of our Audit Committee. In such capacity he served as a critical board member providing leadership and experience to further develop and lead strategic and corporate governance initiatives. We would not have reached this pinnacle event of trading on the Nasdaq today without his work, commitment and incredible support throughout this complex experience."

Peter Goldstein, Exchange Listing CEO, stated "It has been an amazing journey working with the Cosmo's leadership and bringing a Greek operating growth company with such a unique business model to NASDAQ. The Company's broad array of proprietary offerings and well-established distribution network can now flourish with the credibility and access to capital and resources of a Nasdaq listing."

