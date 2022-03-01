Gain Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

- Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference -
- AD/PD™ 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders -
- Krabbe Translational Research Network Meeting -
BETHESDA, Md., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. GANX ("Gain"), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never been targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced that it will be participating in upcoming investor and scientific conferences. Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain Therapeutics, will present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings.
The company will be presenting scientific data at the AD/PD 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders and is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Krabbe Translational Research Network Meeting.
Please see additional details below:
|Conferences Save-the-Date Details:
|Conference:
|Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
|Website:
|Registration Link – Click Here
|* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days
|Date:
|March 17, 2022
|Time:
|11:20 – 11:50 a.m. ET
|Conference:
|AD/PD™ 2022 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders
|Presentation:
|Brain-penetrant structurally targeted allosteric regulators for glucocerebrosidase (GCase) show promising pharmacological activity in models of neurodegenerative diseases
|Website:
|https://adpd.kenes.com
|Date:
|March 15 – 20, 2022
|Conference:
|Krabbe Translational Research Network Meeting
|Website:
|https://web.cvent.com/event/9f3a487c-27ca-4d27-8e8b-db2af2d53f09/summary
|Date:
|March 15 - 18, 2022
Details will be posted under the Events section of the Gain Website.
About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson's with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/
Investor & Media Contacts:
Gain Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1 (617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
Gain Therapeutics Media Contact:
Joleen Schultz
Joleen Schultz & Associates
+1 760-271-8150
joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com
