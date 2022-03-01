New scholarships give access to Flannery O'Connor materials at Georgia College

Milledgeville, GA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Andalusia Institute of Georgia College is delighted to announce the availability of three Laidlaw Junior Scholar Fellowship for scholars and artists whose work would benefit from access to an extensive trove of Flannery O'Connor materials.

The Jean M. and William C. Laidlaw Junior Scholar Fellowship has been developed to allow individuals who are just starting to study Flannery O'Connor seriously to explore the numerous O'Connor materials available at the Ina Dillard Russell Library Flannery O'Connor Collection. O'Connor lived in Milledgeville where the college is located and was an alumna of the women's college that was a precursor to the present institution. Through the years, the Flannery O'Connor Collection has preserved many unique items including her letters, early versions of many of her works and her complete personal library.

The Fellowship was designed at the behest of Michael and Wendy Laidlaw, the children of Jean M. and William C. Laidlaw, to commemorate their parents' interest in education, scholarship and literature. They had a desire to see the Laidlaws honored by an award that encouraged people who were newly learning the field to get exposure to the most important collection of O'Connor material available.

"The impact for a graduate student or professor just starting out on their scholarly career is immeasurable," said Irene Burgess, executive director of Andalusia Institute. "What's even more exciting, is that given O'Connor's impact on the visual and performing arts, an artist with the right project could gain a great deal from this."

The award has been established to fund scholars and artists who need to travel to work with the collection. Three fellowships of $2,000 will be awarded. The deadline to apply is May 30, 2022. To register, please visit https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/59a0dc8c5c6f428e9ed1e44146a11e85.

Awards will be announced in June 2022.

For more information, please contact Burgess at irene.burgess@gcsu.edu.

Cindy O'Donnell Georgia College 478-445-8668 cindy.odonnell@gcsu.edu