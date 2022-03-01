Candel Therapeutics Announces $25 Million Non-dilutive Debt Financing Agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

- Additional capital extends cash runway into Q4 of 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. CADL (the "Company" or "Candel"), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced that it has entered into a loan and security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank for $25 million, $20 million of which will be available immediately. An additional $5 million may be made available in the future if certain conditions and milestones are met. The loan agreement requires monthly payments of interest only for 24 months, after which the principal is repayable in 24 monthly payments. This financing extends the Company's cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2023.
"This access to additional capital positions us well ahead of important anticipated catalysts for the Company, including initial clinical data from the phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in non-small cell lung cancer, data from our phase 1 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in combination with Opdivo for the first-line treatment of high-grade glioma, data from our phase 1 clinical trial of CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma, and initiation of our phase 3 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in high-grade glioma," said Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, Chief Executive Officer of Candel. "We are especially pleased with the attractive terms and non-dilutive nature of this financing, which bolsters our cash position and provides additional operational flexibility."
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies. Candel's engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens while creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two oncolytic viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) constructs, respectively. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform. The enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is based on Candel's HSV technology.
For more information about Candel, visit www.candeltx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the timing and advancement of development programs; key data readout milestones in the Company's clinical trials; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company's programs; and expectations regarding cash runway and expenditures. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of development programs; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company's programs; the Company's ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; the Company's ability to maintain its intellectual property; the implementation of the Company's business model, and strategic plans for the Company's business and product candidates, and other risks identified in the Company's SEC filings, including the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 12, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.
Media Contact
Heidi Chokeir, PhD
Managing Director
Canale Communications
heidi.chokeir@canalecomm.com
619-203-5391
Investor Contact
Sylvia Wheeler
Principal
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.