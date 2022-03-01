Daseke Confirms Expiration of Warrants

ADDISON, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. DSKE ("Daseke" or the "Company"), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, confirmed today that the common stock warrants ("the warrants") that were originally issued in 2015 in connection with its initial public offering, have expired in accordance with their terms, as of Sunday, February 27, 2022, and are no longer exercisable. NASDAQ suspended trading in the warrants on February 24, 2022, so that all outstanding trades could be settled by the expiration date. The Company had issued a total of 35,040,664 warrants. Each warrant entitled the holder to purchase one-half of one share of common stock at $5.75 per half share (or $11.50 per whole share of common stock).
Prior to the expiration date, 1,635,314 warrants were submitted for exercise, resulting in $9,403,055.50 in proceeds to the Company and 817,657 of new shares issued to the former warrant holders.
Holders of the expired warrants with questions should contact their broker or custodian through which they held the securities. Brokers and custodians may contact the warrant agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, with any questions.
About Daseke, Inc.
Daseke, Inc. is the premier North American transportation solutions specialist dedicated to servicing challenging industrial end-markets. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to a diversified portfolio of many of North America's most respected industrial shippers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com
Investor Relations:
Alpha IR Group
Joseph Caminiti or Chris Hodges
312-445-2870
DSKE@alpha-ir.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.