Inari Medical Appoints Robert Warner to Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. NARI ("Inari") a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Warner to its board of directors. Mr. Warner will serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the board.
"We are pleased to welcome Robert as a new independent director to our board. Mr. Warner's decades of executive operating experience, including internationally, will be highly valuable to Inari as we enter the next phase of our mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases," said Bill Hoffman, Inari's Chief Executive Officer.
From August 2015 to February 2018, Mr. Warner served as President and General Manager of Alcon Vision Care Franchise (Alcon). Prior to that, Mr. Warner served as President, U.S. and Canada, for Alcon from January 2012 to July 2015 and as President, Canada and Latin America, for Alcon from November 2010 to January 2012. From January 2005 to October 2010, Mr. Warner served in positions of increasing responsibility for Alcon. Mr. Warner was a member of the Alcon Executive Leadership Team for over 10 years and led the Alcon transition from Nestle to Novartis majority ownership. Since August 2021, Mr. Warner has served on the board of directors of RXSight, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: RXST), a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, where he also serves as chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee and as a member of the compensation committee. Mr. Warner currently serves on the board two private medical device companies, i-Lumen Scientific, where he is also a member of the compensation committee, and EyeYon Medical, where he also serves as Chairman. In addition, Mr. Warner is a board member of GRACE, the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange, a nonprofit relief agency that provides vital necessities to people who are struggling with a limited income or recent emergency. Mr. Warner holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Pace University and an MBA from Rutgers University.
About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.
Investor Contact:
ICR Westwicke
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.