Sentry Management Expands HOA Management Services to Southeast Michigan

Howell, MI, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., a national leader in homeowner association and condominium management, has announced a partnership with community and condo management company Your Peace of Mind (YPM), located in Howell, MI. With this new partnership, Sentry Management now operates more than 40 offices across 20 states.
YPM has been a leader in community association management in the Southeast Michigan area for more than 20 years, focusing on residential and commercial condominium and master-planned community association management.
Glynis McBain founded Your Peace of Mind in 2000 and steadily grew the company's client base, building a reputation for caring and high-quality service. Glynis will serve as the Sentry Management Market President for Southeast Michigan.
"We welcome Glynis and her team to the Sentry family. Glynis' dedication to professionalism and service has been a large part of making the company and employees so successful, and mirrors the culture we have built at Sentry," says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. "We are proud to partner with her and to bring a greater depth of support in technology, processes, and operations as we work together to serve Michigan communities."
The YPM office will be renamed Sentry Management Southeast Michigan and continue to operate from the same location, serving communities in Washington, Wayne, Livingston, Genoa, Oakland, Ingham, and Jackson counties. The office is located at 120 W Grand River Rd, Suite 300, Howell, MI 48843 and can be reached via phone at (517) 545-3900.
Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry's business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations, and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing the independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
