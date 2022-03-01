Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC, a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced plans to present virtually at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference.
Singular Genomics' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat Monday, March 7, 2022, at 11:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the News & Events section of the company's investor relations website at https://investor.singulargenomics.com/news-events/event-calendar.
About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.
Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel, next generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products as well as our core product tenets: power, speed, flexibility, and accuracy. We are currently developing two products that are purpose built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first product, the G4, targets the NGS market. Our second product in development, the PX, combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution.
Investor Contact
Matt Clawson
949-370-8500
ir@singulargenomics.com
Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.