SOLiD to Showcase 5G Connectivity Technology at Smart Transit East

DALLAS, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, will showcase 5G mobile connectivity for transportation systems at the 2022 Smart Transit East congress to be held in Boston. SOLiD will lead a panel of experts in an informative workshop to discuss real-world opportunities and best practices for transportation authorities to enable 5G communications.
SOLiD is a leading provider of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions for transportation, supporting uninterrupted mobile connectivity for some of the world's largest transit systems, including New York City's MTA subway, the London Underground, and many major U.S. airports.
What: 5G for Transportation Workshop
Where: Smart Transit East in Boston, MA
When: March 15 at 4:30-5:30 pm
Who: Workshop speakers:
- Justin Bushee, Vice President, Boingo Wireless
- Tony Wells, CEO, C Squared Systems
- Scott Deweese, Sr. Vice President, SOLiD
Please contact us if you are interested in speaking with SOLiD executives and technology experts during Smart Transit East, to be held March 15-17 in Boston.
About SOLiD
SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class modular solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit www.solid.com/us.
Jo Albers Forward Vision (512) 569-6140 Jo@forwardvision.net
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.