Philippines Embedded Finance Markets and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 56.8% to Reach $1,080.1 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2029

Market is expected to grow by 56.8% on annual basis to reach US$1,080.1 million in 2022.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 36.4% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$1,080.1 million in 2022 to reach US$6,059.5 million by 2029.



In the Philippines, there has been a growth in the number of customers demanding insurance products ever since the coronavirus outbreak. This demand, coupled with the highly under-penetrated market of the Philippines, offers significant growth potential for insurtech firms in the region.



Philippines-based digital wallet providers are entering into strategic partnerships with global insurtech firms to enter the embedded insurance market.

In October 2021, PayMaya, one of the leading wallet providers in the country, entered into a strategic partnership with Bolttech, a global insurtech firm, to provide more consumers with easier access to affordable micro-insurance policies.

The publisher expects a new and innovative insurtech platform to emerge over the next four to eight quarters. This will further drive innovation and competition in the Philippines' embedded insurance industry.



The embedded lending market also recorded strong growth in the last six quarters. Domestic fintech companies are collaborating with foreign technology companies to rope in new technologies in the Philippines financial industry. For instance,

UBX Philippines Corporation collaborated with Chinese technology giant Alibaba Cloud. The collaboration is aimed to accelerate financial inclusion in the country by harnessing digital technologies. The collaboration is expected to attract the attention of more foreign companies. Consequently, more foreign companies are expected to enter the country, resulting in growth in embedded lending technologies.

The publisher expects increased collaboration and joint ventures to emerge over the next four to eight quarters. This will further drive innovation and competition in the Philippines' embedded lending industry.



Before the global pandemic, e-commerce and digital services were not readily accessible in the Philippines. However, with the growing cases of the Covid-19 virus, digital services have become prevalent in the country. While some customers still prefer the traditional cash payments options, more Filipinos opt for digital payments for convenience and security reasons.



Since the coronavirus outbreak, continued growth in customers demanding embedded payments products has been witnessed. Local market players collaborate with foreign technology companies to rope in new technologies in the Philippine payments industry.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.



Scope



Philippines Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Philippines Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Philippines Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Philippines Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Philippines Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast



