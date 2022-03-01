MCI Onehealth Appoints Jennifer Foster as Chief Operating Officer with Mandate to Support Expansion of Tech and Data Offerings

TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") DRDR, a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Foster as Chief Operating Officer.



"We're thrilled to have Jennifer expand her successful leadership role with MCI," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI. "As Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer will continue to ensure a world-class operations infrastructure that can maximize growth in all aspects of our integrated high-performance healthcare network. As COO, Jennifer will drive business strategy implementation and oversee all day-to-day operations. She is uniquely qualified to ensure clinical quality, client service excellence and profitable revenue growth in our personalized medicine and data-driven future."

While providing access to high-quality, accountable care to more than one million patients each year, MCI continues to identify, prioritize, develop, and launch new products, services and business models that create positive health impact and investor value. MCI's integrated systems and data-driven approach unlock meaningful insights and provide real world evidence to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials, accelerate patient access to treatment and support regulatory decision-making.

"MCI Onehealth's mission is to provide better patient outcomes through applied innovation, including through earlier diagnosis and opportunities for patients to more quickly benefit from clinical discoveries," said Dobranowski. "Jennifer has successfully modernized the technical infrastructure of our clinical operations – the foundation of our business – and now will support the scaling of our tech offering beyond the MCI network."

A seasoned and highly-regarded operations executive with deep healthcare and technology sector experience, Foster joined MCI in February of 2021 as Executive Vice-President of Operations for MCI Medical Clinics, making crucial strategic contributions supporting MCI's expansion, revenue growth and recovery through challenging pandemic conditions. Foster's portfolio at MCI has included operational due diligence and subsequent integration for multiple accretive acquisitions, investments and commercial partnerships. She has also focused on building a strong management team and shared services function that provides cohesive and modernized operations across all departments and business units, including those newly acquired. 2021 represented a record year in terms of revenue for multiple MCI Onehealth business units.

"I'm honoured and thrilled to be taking on this role within MCI Onehealth at such a pivotal and exciting time for the organization," said Jennifer Foster, COO of MCI Onehealth. "As we scale beyond the MCI network, particularly on our technology strategy, I remain committed to the strategic development and advancement of operations to optimize patient care pathways, increase revenue and create value for investors. I look forward to continue working closely with the Executive Team and Board to position MCI's innovative offerings on a national and future international level."

Foster has an MBA from Ivey Business School at University of Western Ontario and more than two decades of national leadership success in both private and public sectors. She has been accountable for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and orchestrated industry-wide integrations. Most recently before joining MCI, Foster served as Chief Operating Officer for a national healthcare organization with accountability for organizational strategy and effectiveness. Prior to that, as Vice-President of Operations and Chief Information Officer with Johnson & Johnson Medical Products, Foster spearheaded the company's first shared services supply chain and IT infrastructure in Canada. Before transitioning back into the private sector, she held Executive Director roles with the Ontario Ministry of Health centered on safety, quality, ethics, research, integrated risk management and patient experience. Foster has also led continuous quality improvement initiatives across various hospitals and within the community care sector.

"Jennifer Foster is exactly the talented, experienced and driven COO MCI Onehealth needs to ignite the company's growth. Through her pragmatic leadership, MCI will be pushing our integrated model of technology-enabled care and nurturing international opportunities to leverage our vast pool of high-quality structured clinical information," said Bashar Al-Rehany, MCI Board Director and former CEO of Euromoney Institutional Investor's Investment Research Division, serving as CEO BCA Research as well as Executive Chairman of Ned Davis Group.

Along with supporting the mandate for growth of MCI's tech and data offerings, Foster will be assuming responsibility of all business operations of MCI Onehealth and its subsidiaries from current President and COO Madeline Walker. Walker will continue with MCI as President – Corporate Health Solutions, with responsibility for MCI Onehealth's Corporate Health Solutions business unit, one of the company's fastest growing revenue streams.

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada's leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over one million patients annually and had 300,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 500 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company's current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com .

