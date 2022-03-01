New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Powder Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240969/?utm_source=GNW

Baby powder may consist of talc or corn starch and ingredients such as fragrance. It can also be used as a cleaning agent, dry shampoo, and freshener. Baby powders are usually made up of silicon, oxygen, and magnesium. These powders are used to keep the skin of the baby dry and prevent it from rashes caused by skin irritation, allergies, chafing, and heavy diapers.



The new companies in the industry are is focused on designing the product as per the needs of the consumer to increase their revenue share and get a competitive edge over other well-established players. Moreover, they offer high-quality products at reasonable prices to develop a better consumer base. Also, the baby care products prescribed by the health experts are preferred more by the consumers and thus witness high sales.



Along with being a baby care product, baby powder is also used in cosmetics. It is used in blush, foundation, and eye shadows to turn the makeup opaque by its moisturizing properties. Also, many women use baby powder on their genitals to lessen the feminine odor. Adult men, as well as women, can also use baby powder on their bodies to soothe rashes on the body.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The widespread COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all the industries worldwide. The lockdown and various other restrictions on the import and export of commodities imposed to control the spread have resulted in disruption in supply chains and production. The pandemic has also reduced the demand for various products. Factors like financial insecurity and unemployment have also reduced the purchasing capacity resulting in a drop in revenue and even closing the operations of many business organizations.



However, the baby powder market is among the least affected industries in the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic as it falls under the category of essential products. But, the disruption in supply chains, lesser production due to unavailability of resources, and panic purchasing due to the pandemic have hindered the growth of the baby powder market.



Market Growth Factors:



Increased demand for organic products



The parents are concerned regarding the health of babies which is bringing the shift in their preference towards using chemical-free organic products. Many of the powders contain talc which can enter the body of a baby while inhaling the oxygen and may cause serious diseases such as cancer in and around the lungs. Whereas, the organic baby powders are talc-free and contain natural ingredients like arrowroot starch, oat flour, baking soda and corn starch powder which do not have any side effects on the gentle skin of the baby.



Rising concern of baby care



Since the outspread of COVID-19, parents are more concerned about the health of babies which would increase the demand for baby care products like baby powder. The parents are now well aware that the baby's skin care is equally important to that of the baby's diet. The skin of infants is more delicate and thus needs more nourishment.



Market Restraining Factors:



Negative perception that baby powder may cause ovarian cancer



In past years, more than 6600 customers have filed lawsuits against the baby powder by Johnson & Johnson. They claim that the use of baby powder may lead to ovarian cancer. Moreover, such people alleged that their cancer is due to the use of baby powder on their genitals. Additionally, various studies are conducted to link the use of baby powder for personal hygiene with ovarian cancer.



Product Outlook



Based on product outlook, baby powder market is segmented into talc-based and talc-free. The talc-based baby powder segment acquired a significant revenue share of the market in 2020. The talc helps in cutting down friction & prevents rashes, absorbs oil from the skin, and also provides relief from itching. All these benefits of talc may attract customers to buy talc-based baby powders. Additionally, the nice fragrance of the talc-based baby powders is increasing its demand among the consumers.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, baby powder market is divided into online and offline. In 2020, the offline segment dominated the baby powder market by acquiring the maximum revenue share of the market. The offline segment includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, medical stores, cosmetic stores and other such outlets. The baby powder is attractively kept on the shelves of these stores and its easy ability attracts the consumers to buy these products from such stores.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, baby powder marked is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the dominating region by procuring the maximum revenue share of the overall market. This is because of the rising awareness towards personal hygiene along with the demand for baby care products. Also, the stable birth rate and the rising middle-class population are anticipated to surge the demand for baby powder in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Beiersdorf AG, The Clorox Company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pigeon Corporation (Lansinoh Laboratories), Nestle S.A. (Gerber Products Company), The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.), Naterra International, Inc., and Artsana Group(Chicco).



