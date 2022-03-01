New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market By Beverage Type, By Mode of Operation, By Type, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240970/?utm_source=GNW

0 to boost productivity and govern the quality, sanitation of processed foods and traceability have fuelled the growth of the market. The fact that the food and beverage processing industry is undergoing a significant transformation across the world, would surge the adoption of new regulations by government agencies and private organizations, as well as advancements in automation technologies.



This evolution seems appropriate given that these machines are primarily aimed toward food transformation, such as improving taste, appearance, feel, and absorption, and also trying to extend and retain shelf life. Because of the availability of food processing technologies and machinery that reduce processing time while improving manufacturing efficiency, various food products like baked goods, meat products, dairy goods, and beverages are now made in seconds.



COVID-19 Impact



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted various domains of the business. The imposition of various restrictions like complete lockdown, disruption in supply chain and temporary ban on manufacturing units have hampered the demand and supply of various products across the world. Due to the sheer importance of safe, nutritious, and nutritive food, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a substantial influence on the beverage processing equipment industry. Food security, food safety, and food sustainability have all suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumer behavior in relation to the beverage shifted dramatically, with a preference for beverages with functional advantages and safety.



Market Growth Factors:



Rising Demand for beverage processing equipment



There is an increase in the demand for various equipment and devices across developing nations of the world. The expanding manufacturing sector along with the rising consumer demand would provide lucrative opportunities for the key market players. As a result, beverage companies are focusing increasingly on the expanding middle classes in developing areas in regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Many key beverage manufacturers are collaborating with the beverage processing equipment manufacturers to customize machines as per the client's requirement with better and personalized features.



Increase in health consciousness among customers



Consumers are nowadays looking for beverages that are able to give a surplus benefit other than satisfying their thirst. Most of the fruit and beverage companies are spreading their product line by the addition of functional beverages to their portfolio, including probiotic drinks. The increase in the health-conscious population is one of the major factors that is driving the demand for these functional drinks. The growing demand for various beverage supplements has also shown that consumers are favoring beverages with health benefits. The augmented proof of health benefits related to probiotics for health refurbishment has amplified the customer prospects related to probiotics for health therapeutic functions.



Market Restraining Factors:



Requirement of huge capital



The installation of various types of processing equipment by beverage processing companies needs large capital investments. Renting processing equipment involves less capital investment and saves on yearly maintenance costs, which are often handled by rental providers. The beverage sector is very dynamic in terms of developing and maintaining an infrastructure with capacity flexibility and the ability to fulfill customer needs on a regular and sometimes immediate basis. The infrastructure consists of the buildings, machinery and equipment, and logistical systems that are necessary to manufacture and distribute high-quality, marketable products.



Beverage Type Outlook



Based on Beverage Type, the market is segmented into Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic (Carbonated Beverage and Non-Carbonated Beverage), and Dairy. In 2020, the non-alcoholic segment garnered a significant revenue share in the beverage processing equipment market. This segment is further divided into Carbonated and Non-Carbonated Beverage segment. Among these two segments, the carbonated beverage segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2020. Soft drinks are one of the most often consumed non-alcoholic beverages. Consumption has increased among children and adolescents. The growing popularity of sparkling water with additional tastes among the health-conscious generation X and Y is a recent trend. Sparkling water includes calcium, magnesium, and vitamins, all of which are beneficial to one's health. This enables customers to keep a healthy lifestyle while still enjoying fizz and flavour.



Mode of Operation Outlook



Based on Mode of Operation, the market is segmented into Semi-Automatic and Automatic. The semi-automatic segment dominated the beverage processing equipment market with the largest revenue share in 2020. A portion of the function in this category of equipment is semi-automated, and it also requires human interaction to operate. Because semi-automatic technology is less expensive than automatic machinery, it is commonly utilized in microbreweries, as well as less industrialized and labor-intensive countries.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Brewery Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Sugar Dissolvers Equipment, Blenders & Mixers, Heat Exchanger, Carbonation Equipment, and Others. In 2020, the Filtration Equipment Segment procured the maximum revenue share in the beverage processing equipment market. This is because it involves the use of expensive equipment such as fermenters, mash filters, and other allied products. It has several uses in the separation and filtering of raw materials for the manufacturing of finished goods. Additionally, as the demand for fortified beverages grows, the companies are highly implementing advanced solution in their industrial area.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerges as the leading region in the beverage processing equipment market with the largest revenue share in 2020 and is estimated to continue this trend over the forecast period. It is owing to the rising consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a strong concentration of major beverage companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo in the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Pentair PLC and Alfa Laval AB are the forerunners in the Beverage Processing Equipment Market. Companies such as SPX Flow, Inc., The Krones Group and John Bean Technologies Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include John Bean Technologies Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, GEA Group AG, The Krones Group, Pentair PLC, Bucher Industries AG, Praj Industries Limited, KHS Group, Tetra Level International S.A., and SPX Flow, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in Beverage Processing Equipment Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2021: Tetra Pak formed a partnership with Poka, a web and mobile app designed for manufacturers to support on-the-floor training, knowledge building, and communication. This partnership aimed to empower workers in food production with the tools & training required to boost zero waste procedures in food manufacturing plants.



Sep-2021: Alfa Laval came into a partnership with Wayout International, a Swedish innovation company. This partnership aimed to develop micro-factories for local and sustainable production of water and other beverages. In addition, this partnership integrates Alfa Laval's technological expertise with Wayout's innovative processes to boost sustainable solutions.



Jun-2021: KHS Group formed a partnership with Eckes-Granini, a Beverage production company. Under this partnership, Eckes-Granini would make its packaging portfolio even more eco-friendly with the assistance of the KHS Group.



Oct-2020: Krones formed a partnership with O-I Glass, an American Fortune 500 company. This partnership aimed to integrate O-I's specialized expertise of glass with Krones' top competence in manufacturing machines and filling lines for the food & beverage industries.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2021: GEA introduced Batch2Flow, a solution that secures the food production process, save energy and water. This solution also substantially decreases the usage of cleaning chemicals. The Batch2Flow GEA experts have developed the absent connection between mixing and forming, which comes with additional advantages for food safety too.



Apr-2021: GEA released the new version of its SKIN thermoforming packaging technology: PowerPak SKIN.50. This machine would bring together the highest production capacity available and best packing quality with the minimum wrinkles in the finished package.



May-2020: Tetra Pak released Intelligent Customisation, a new offering of heating systems. The industry-first modular portfolio is based on Tetra's leading technology in dairy, beverages, and food processing.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Bucher Unipektin took over Denwel, a supplier of specialized cold block equipment to breweries. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Bucher's beer processing capabilities and technologies and supply its brewery customers with whole cold block processing lines, supporting its high-tech beer filtration systems with Denwel's water deaeration, dosing, carbonation, blending, nitrogenation, CIP, and flash pasteurization systems.



Geographical Expansions:



Oct-2021: Alfa Laval expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new greenfield manufacturing site in San Bonifacio, Italy. This manufacturing plant would help in the production of brazed heat exchangers. The highly advanced facility involved research and customer training areas and would specifically supply heat exchangers to clients in Europe.



Oct-2021: JBT Corporation expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a new facility in Europe. This facility is established under the company's Diversified Food and Health group in Fortuna, Spain, a city in the country's Murcia region. By this local manufacturing and R&D facility, the company would develop a better support structure and robust touchpoint for its fresh produce technology users.



Oct-2020: Krones expanded its global footprint by introducing Krones Process Group North America. This division would offer a more comprehensive offering to the beverage, dairy, and food industries across Central America, North America, and the Caribbean.



