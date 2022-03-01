New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioprocess Containers Market By Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240971/?utm_source=GNW

The bioprocess containers are also used in the biopharmaceutical industry for manufacturing various vaccines. In addition, the main function of bioprocess containers is to increase the speed of the biopharmaceutical process & facilitate the storage process of sterile liquids. Additionally, the Bioprocess containers are equipped with ports, fitting, tubbing, and plastic films.



In the healthcare sector, one of the major concerns for stakeholders is the cross contamination of the product. The possibilities of cross contamination occur when the same processed equipment is utilized to produce various monoclonal antibodies proteins.



Contamination of unessential protein could decrease the production yields as it needs some more purifications or the proteins which can co-purify lead to possibly fatal treatments. However, the possibility of cross contamination is eliminated by using single use bioprocess containers as the product flow path of the product is discarded & replaced after every batch.



The most important component of a bioprocess container chamber is the port which connect chamber to the tube. In addition, there is a wide variety of port designs available in the market considering the chamber's type. The bioprocess container chamber is needed to be developed in ISO 7 certified cleanrooms and then the additional components are attached to the chamber, developing a complete bioprocess container. Assembling a bioprocess container is a process that enables the production of customized bioprocess containers assemblies to perform all the tasks in smooth manner.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outspread of the C0VID-19 pandemic resulted in the imposition of various restrictions over trade and the lockdown to curb the transmission rate, which in turn disrupted the supply chains and the production in various sectors. As a result, the global economy declined immensely. Whereas, the Bioprocess container industry witnessed massive growth during the pandemic period. The pharmaceutical companies significantly utilized bioprocess containers to come up with the treatments and vaccines for novel coronavirus.



Most of the COVID-19 vaccination program uses several approaches which include the mRNA, DNA vaccine and vectors which are mainly developed by single-use technology. Most of the facilities related to the COVID-19 are using single-use systems because of the high speed, lower cost along with the flexibility of bioprocess containers in comparison to stainless steel equipment.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing demand for advanced technologies



The rising demand for advanced technologies for various activities in the healthcare industry would need more bioprocess containers in the upcoming years. The pharmaceutical industry faces various challenges which could be easily overcome by adopting various advanced technologies. The adoption of advanced single use technologies such as bio process containers may result in improved efficiency of bio pharmaceutical industry in terms of the quality and quantity of the produced medicines.



Patent Expiry of biologics



Many patented products would become off-patent in coming years which is resulting in a shortage of funds for companies to invest in R&D pipelines. In addition, by eliminating cleaning-in-place and sterilization-in-place (CIP/SIP) systems, setup, maintenance, and validation times are reduced, allowing for improved productivity. Due to cheaper expenditure, bioprocess containers allow for a faster time to market and a decrease in risk earlier in the product development cycle.



Market Restraining Factors:



Disposable of Waste



One of the major issues faced by biomanufacturing companies is the disposal of solid waste generated due to the use of single use technologies such as bioprocess containers which also increases the cost of waste management. Additionally, many of the bioprocess containers are made up of multiple materials or layers which mainly include ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyethylene, nylon, or polypropylene. There is a need for extra efforts in order to separate such products into homogeneous components.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the bio process container market is segmented into 2D bioprocess containers and 3D bioprocess containers. In 2020, the 2D bioprocess container segment dominated the market by generating the maximum revenue. The 2D bioprocess containers are generally utilized for transporting the bulk amount of drug products & precursors and cell harvesting. These types of containers help expedite the biopharmaceutical production process and are helpful in fluid management, media preparation, and storage.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the bio process container market is fragmented into upstream processes, downstream processes and process development. The downstream process segment acquired a significant market share in 2020. The downstream process is the recovery & purification of biochemical products. It includes various activities such as product recovery, filtration, cell separation, extraction of product. These are the important steps to be followed for getting the pure form of the product. These activities can be performed with the help of bio process containers.



End User Outlook



By end user, the bio process container market is divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs and academic & research institutes. The CROs & CMOs segment would showcase a promising revenue share in the market over the forecast years. This is due to the rising number of biotechnology companies, a surge in the number of research projects in the pharmaceutical sector. Moreover, the growth of the segment is expected to be driven by the rise in inclination towards outsourcing research and manufacturing activities.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the bio process container market is analyzed in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2020, the North American region emerged as the leading region in the overall bioprocess container market. This is due to the widespread presence of many pharmaceutical companies that need bioprocess container for storing and preserving the medicines, and vaccines.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Saint-Gobain Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck Group, Avantor, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Entegris, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG).



Strategies Deployed in Bioprocess Containers Market



Sep-2021: Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a facility in Wilson County. This facility would produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies, which are utilized across the world by biopharma companies to make and produce therapeutics & vaccines.



Jun-2021: Avantor took over RIM Bio, manufacturer of Single-Use BioProcess Containers. This acquisition aimed to expand the company's footprint in China and better serve bioproduction customers in the AMEA region.



Feb-2021: Thermo Fisher unveiled centrifugation BioProcess Container for closed-system handling of critical sterile liquids. Integrated with Thermo Fisher's top centrifugation technology, the latest CentriPAK BPC is designed to overcome various challenges, providing a next-generation centrifuge container and space-saving solution.



Dec-2017: Thermo Fisher expanded its Utah bioprocess container site. Thermo Fisher would strengthen its single-usage equipment supply chain by expanding its capacity of 2D and 3D BioProcess Containers (BPCs) at its facility in Logan, Utah.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• 2D Bioprocess Containers



• 3D Bioprocess Containers and



• Other Containers & Accessories



By Application



• Upstream Processes



• Downstream Processes and



• Process Development



By End User



• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies



• Academic & Research Institutes and



• CROs & CMOs



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Saint-Gobain Group



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Danaher Corporation



• Merck Group



• Avantor, Inc.



• Parker Hannifin Corporation



• Corning Incorporated



• Entegris, Inc.



• Lonza Group Ltd.



• Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240971/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________