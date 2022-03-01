TG Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, and recent company developments, along with a business outlook for 2022.



Michael S. Weiss, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While we've faced numerous challenges over the last several months, we continued to progress our programs forward toward commercialization. With both MS and CLL BLA/sNDA submissions pending at the FDA, we continue to see 2022 as potentially the most transformative year in the Company's history." Mr. Weiss continued, "We are looking forward to the upcoming ODAC meeting where we can showcase the clinical profile of UKONIQ® monotherapy in its approved indications and in combination with ublituximab in CLL. We are also very excited about the evolving profile of ublituximab and its potential role in the treatment of RMS. We continue to receive positive feedback from the MS community about the safety, efficacy and one hour infusion offered by ublituximab."

2021 Highlights & Recent Developments

Ublituximab in Multiple Sclerosis

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for ublituximab, as a treatment for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 28, 2022.

Presented positive results, including new analyses, from the ULTIMATE I and II Phase 3 trials at the 2021 Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) and at the 2022 Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) annual forum. As previously reported, both trials met their primary endpoint with ublituximab treatment demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) over a 96-week period compared to teriflunomide in patients with RMS. Additional secondary, tertiary and post-hoc sensitivity analyses were also presented, including T1 and T2 lesions, no evidence of disease activity (NEDA), brain volume, multiple sclerosis functional composite (MSFC) score, neutralizing antibodies and antidrug antibodies, and pharmacodynamics of B-cell depletion.



Ublituximab plus UKONIQ® (umbralisib) (U2) in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

FDA accepted a BLA for ublituximab and a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for UKONIQ, both submissions requesting approval of U2 as a treatment for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). These applications were based on results from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial, which included both treatment-naïve and relapsed or refractory (R/R) CLL patients. FDA notified the Company that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC), in connection with its review of the pending BLA/sNDA for U2, in the March/April 2022 timeframe. Due to the pending ODAC meeting, the Company does not expect a decision on the BLA/sNDA by the current PDUFA goal date of March 25, 2022.

Related to the concerns giving rise to the ODAC, FDA imposed a partial clinical hold on studies of U2 and its components in CLL and NHL.

UKONIQ in Relapsed or Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma & Follicular Lymphoma

Launched UKONIQ in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least one prior anti-CD20 based regimen and adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapy.

Generated $6.5 million in total net UKONIQ revenue from launch through the end of Q4 2021, approximately ten months.

Achieved broad U.S. payor coverage for more than 95% of Medicare and commercial lives and inclusion in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines for MZL and FL.



TG-1701 in B-cell Malignancies

Presented updated data on TG-1701, our investigational bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, as a monotherapy and in combination with U2 in patients with B-cell malignancies at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting.



Strengthened Cash Position

Ended the year with more than $350 million in cash, cash equivalents and investment securities.



Key Objectives for 2022

Obtain a favorable outcome at the upcoming ODAC meeting.

Obtain FDA approval of U2 in CLL and SLL.

Obtain FDA approval of ublituximab in RMS.

Continue to advance our early pipeline candidates including TG-1501 (cosibelimab), our PDL1 inhibitor, TG-1701, our BTK inhibitor and TG-1801 our CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody.



Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

Product Revenue, net: Product revenue, net was approximately $2.3 million and $6.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Net product revenues represent U.S. sales from our sole commercial product, UKONIQ, which received accelerated approval from the FDA on February 5, 2021.





TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data

Statements of Operations Information (in thousands, except share and per share amounts; unaudited):

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Product revenue, net $2,283 $-- $6,537 $-- License revenue 38 38 152 152 Total revenue 2,321 38 6,689 152 Costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 210 -- 790 -- Research and development: Noncash compensation 4,986 5,811 24,047 13,962 Other research and development 57,660 37,149 198,532 151,934 Total research and development 62,646 42,960 222,579 165,896 Selling, General and administrative: Noncash compensation 9,370 27,709 37,227 66,327 Other selling, general and administrative 23,042 16,150 90,863 41,523 Total selling, general and administrative 32,412 43,859 128,090 107,850 Total costs and expenses 95,268 86,819 351,459 273,746 Operating loss (92,947) (86,781) (344,770) (273,594) Other expense (income): Interest expense 1,079 1,291 5,638 6,329 Other expense (income) (688) 145 (2,307) (542) Total other expense, net 391 1,436 3,331 5,787 Net loss $(93,338) $(88,217) $(348,101) $(279,381) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.70) $(0.71) $(2.63) $(2.42) Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share 132,557,597 124,096,131 132,222,753 115,333,693



Condensed Balance Sheet Information (in thousands):

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2020*

Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities $350,296 $605,426 Total assets 379,629 625,642 Accumulated deficit (1,328,698) (980,597) Total equity 237,153 519,350

* Condensed from audited financial statements