Melissa Wichman Joins FTI Consulting to Lead Transactions Tax Offering

WASHINGTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced the appointment of Melissa Wichman as a Senior Managing Director in the Transactions practice, where she will lead the Transactions Tax offering.



Ms. Wichman, who is based in Chicago, brings 30 years of experience advising both private equity and strategic buyers on tax due diligence and structuring acquisitions and divestitures. She has extensive experience ranging from mid-market transactions to large private equity-backed deals. Her appointment enhances FTI Consulting's capabilities to provide end-to-end support to clients throughout the deal lifecycle.

"Our clients are continually asking for broader tax solutions, as the complexity of their transactions continues to increase," said Scott Bingham, Leader of the U.S. Transactions practice at FTI Consulting. "Melissa both enhances and adds new offerings to our existing tax expertise across FTI Consulting to help clients navigate tax challenges and maximize value."

Ms. Wichman's experience includes working with privately owned and publicly held companies on complex business and tax-planning matters. She advises on corporate tax, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings and bankruptcy, international tax (cross-border and local country matters), among other areas across industries, including in technology, healthcare, manufacturing and consumer/industrial products.

Prior to FTI Consulting, Ms. Wichman was a Partner at BDO. She previously spent 28 years in the Transaction Advisory Services and Tax practices at EY.

"Joining FTI Consulting allows me to return to my core competency in transactions tax," Ms. Wichman said. "The FTI Consulting team brings an entrepreneurial approach to working with clients, which was appealing to me. I look forward to continuing to grow our team of dedicated transactions tax experts and working with colleagues in the U.S. and globally to support our clients."

Ms. Wichman's appointment marks the latest investment in transactions expertise at FTI Consulting. In January, Cedric Burgher was appointed as a Senior Managing Director in the Transactions practice in Houston, adding deep CFO and energy expertise. In December, Katy Quintanilla joined as a Managing Director in the Merger Integration and Carve-outs practice in Dallas, bringing significant experience integrating businesses and supporting end-to-end transactions. In July, Guillermo Garau joined as a Senior Managing Director in the Transactions practice in Miami, bringing a focus on Florida and Latin America.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com