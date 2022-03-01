SANUWAVE Health to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 2, 2022

SANUWAVE invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

SUWANEE, GA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Richardson, and Chief Revenue Officer, Jack Schlechtweg, in real time.

Mr. Richardson and Mr. Schlechtweg will present an overview of the Company and then open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event; the team will do their best to get through as many of them as possible.

SANUWAVE will be presenting at 11:00 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register in advance via the link provided below to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1527672&tp_key=b6a07798f7&sti=snwv

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, Energy First non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions. For more information, please visit. www.SANUWAVE.com.

Investor Relations Contact

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

978-922-2447

investorrelations@SANUWAVE.com