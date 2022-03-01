Aptose to Present at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. APTOAPS, a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Aptose management team will present and host one-on-one meetings at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference:
- Aptose Presentation - Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 15, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 – 10:30 ET
|Format:
|Virtual
|Webcast:
|Link
The audio webcast also will be accessible through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com and will be archived shortly after the live events.
About Aptose
Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com.
For further information, please contact:
|Aptose Biosciences Inc.
|LifeSci Advisors, LLC
|Susan Pietropaolo
|Dan Ferry, Managing Director
|Investor Relations
|617-535-7746
|201-923-2049
|Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
|spietropaolo@aptose.com
