Vera Therapeutics to Participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases, today announced that Marshall Fordyce, MD, founder and CEO, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference taking place March 7-9, 2022.
|Presentation Details:
|Format:
|Corporate Panel Discussion
|Date:
|Wednesday, March 9th
|Time:
|2:10-3:10 PM ET
|Webcast:
|A live audio webcast is available by choosing the following link https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/panel28/2332386
A replay of the event will be available for 30 days and can be accessed by visiting the "Investor Calendar" section of the Vera Therapeutics website.
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera's mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger's disease and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK Virus, a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings such as kidney transplant. For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the continued tolerability of Vera's product candidates, research and clinical development plans and timing, the scope, progress, and results of developing Vera's product candidates, strategy, and regulatory matters, including the timing and likelihood of success of obtaining drug approvals. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "plans," "will," "expects," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera's business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Vera's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its latest Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021, particularly under the caption "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.
