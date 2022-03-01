Worldwide SaaS-based SCM Industry to 2027 - Featuring Infor, Logility and Manhattan Associates Among Others

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SaaS-based SCM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SaaS-based SCM market reached a value of US$ 6.04 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.49 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based supply chain management (SCM) refers to a software application used for on-premise and on-cloud management of supply chain processes. The software maintains the record of the inventory to increase productivity, eliminate duplication of work and standardize processes. It acts as a flexible system that automatically re-configures business processes based upon the current requirements. It also aids in minimizing capital expenses and operating costs and provides a faster return on investment with a limited workforce. As a result, it is commonly used for sourcing and procurement, order management, demand and operations planning and inventory, warehouse, and transportation management.



Rapid industrialization, along with increasing digitization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations and manufacturing units are adopting automated and pre-programmed machinery to minimize the costs and overall time taken to produce goods or cater services. SaaS-based SCM tools provide constant monitoring and operational security, which is increasing their demand across various sectors. In line with this, these tools also store data on servers, thereby preventing the sudden loss of information due to uncertainties.

Additionally, various innovations, such as integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of hybrid and pay-as-you-go models for public and private deployments, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Organizations are adopting these solutions for cost comparison, enhanced uptime, reliability and monitoring of supply and demand. Other factors, including the growing demand for solutions for improved traceability and visibility in the supply chain, along with developments in the information technology (IT) sector, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global SaaS-based SCM market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on solution, deployment mode, end user, application and vertical.



Breakup by Solution:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Breakup by End User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Transportation Management

Inventory and Warehouse Management

Sourcing and Procurement Management

Order Management

Demand and Operations Planning

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Consumer Goods and Retail

Food and Beverages

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Blue Yonder Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.), Highjump Software Inc. (Korber AG), International Business Machines Corporation, Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.), Kinaxis Inc., Logility Inc. (American Software Inc.), Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corporation and SAP SE.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

1. What is the market size for the global SaaS-based SCM market?

2. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market growth?

3. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global SaaS-based SCM market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global SaaS-based SCM market?

6. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market breakup by solution?

7. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market breakup by deployment mode?

8. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market breakup by end user?

9. What is the global SaaS-based SCM market breakup by vertical?

10. What are the major regions in the global SaaS-based SCM market?

11. Who are the key companies/players in the global SaaS-based SCM market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global SaaS-based SCM Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

7.1 Public

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Private

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hybrid

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Transportation Management

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Inventory and Warehouse Management

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Sourcing and Procurement Management

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Order Management

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Demand and Operations Planning

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Vertical

10.1 Consumer Goods and Retail

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Food and Beverages

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Manufacturing

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Transportation and Logistics

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Others

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Blue Yonder Inc

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Descartes Systems Group Inc

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.3 Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Highjump Software Inc. (Korber AG)

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Infor Inc. (Koch Industries, Inc.)

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Kinaxis Inc

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.8 Logility Inc. (American Software, Inc.)

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 Manhattan Associates Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Oracle Corporation

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 SAP SE

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkinet

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900