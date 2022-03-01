The Worldwide Merkel Cell Carcinoma Disease Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Merkel Cell Carcinoma Disease Treatment Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period to reach US$3.782 billion by 2026, from US$2.999 billion in 2019.

Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare skin cancer that develops from malignant cancer cells. After melanoma, Merkel cell carcinoma is the second most prevalent cause of skin cancer death. Merkel cell cancer is caused by a weakened immune system and excessive sun exposure.



One of the key factors driving the Merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market during the forecast period is the rising number of cases of Merkel cell carcinoma around the world. The increasing cases have influenced the demand for novel medications for Merkel cell carcinoma treatment. Furthermore, strong immunotherapy uptake and favorable reimbursement are regarded as encouraging indicators for Merkel cell carcinoma treatment growth. The market is expected to grow due to increased research and development initiatives for the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma.



The growth of the Merkel cell carcinoma treatment market is being limited by high treatment costs, the cancellation of late-stage clinical trials, a lack of public awareness, and side effects during the projection period. Nausea, skin changes, diarrhea, painful sores in the throat and mouth, exhaustion, and dry mouth or thick saliva are all side effects of external radiation therapy. The radiation's negative effects are transient, although some uncommon significant side effects may become permanent. Radiation to the chest can sometimes cause lung damage, which can cause breathing problems and shortness of breath.

Key Developments

Nantkwest, Inc. (Immunitybio) announced the start of phase 2 clinical investigation on triple combination immunological therapy for Merkel cell cancer treatment in January 2019. KEYTRUDA was approved by the FDA in December 2018 for treating pediatric and adult patients with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma. On July 9, 2019, The Patient Advocate Foundation, a non-profit organization, offered funds for MCC patients to assist with treatment travel expenditures. Once accepted, the financial fund will pay $450 in one-time help to cover the costs of transportation to and from treatment appointments. According to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre, a multidisciplinary team from the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center was awarded a five-year, $12 million grant to study Merkel cell cancer on April 16th, 2019.



By therapy, the Merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, combination therapies, surgical excision, immunotherapy, and others. Etoposide, cisplatin, carboplatin, and topotecan are the different types of chemotherapy. Because of growing research and reimbursement, the chemotherapy segment is expected to dominate the market in the projected period. Pembrolizumab and avelumab are two types of immunotherapy drugs. Due to the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors, immunotherapy is likely to increase at a high rate over the forecast period.



By test type, the Merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market is segmented into computerized axial tomography scan, positron emission tomography scan, biopsy test, immunohistochemistry test, and others. PET scans are effective and can be used to assess the presence of illness or other disorders in organs and/or tissues.



By end-users, the Merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market is segmented into hospitals, home care, surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. Preference for hospitals is expected to fuel segment growth due to the availability of innovative technology and a large number of facilities available on a single site.



By geography, the Merkel cell carcinoma disease treatment market is segmented into five regions North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. Because of the rising cases of skin cancer and favorable government regulations as well as modern healthcare facilities, North America will hold the largest market share for Merkel cell carcinoma therapy in the projected period, followed by Europe. Because of increased government programs and a rapidly aging population, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing regional category in terms of revenue. Furthermore, China and Australia are seeing rising Merkel cell carcinoma incidences, which is boosting the need for treatment in these countries.



COVID-19 Insights

Due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown measures were placed, preventing patient movement and likely identification and overburdening healthcare systems. Smaller practices have closed completely, while larger firms are currently catering to emergencies. This, in turn, will have a major impact on the Merkel cell carcinoma market. The COVID 19 epidemic would lead to an extremely slow turnaround time for patients undergoing selected procedures.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Powers of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. MERKEL CELL CARCINOMA DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET, BY THERAPY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Chemotherapy

5.3. Immunotherapy

5.4. Surgical Excision

5.5. Radiation Therapy

5.6. Combination Therapy

5.7. Others



6. MERKEL CELL CARCINOMA DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET, BY TEST TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Computerized axial tomography scan

6.3. Positron emission tomography scan

6.4. Biopsy test

6.5. Immunohistochemistry test

6.6. Others



7. MERKEL CELL CARCINOMA DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET, BY END-USERS

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Homecare

7.4. Specialty Clinics and Surgical Centers

7.5. Others



8. MERKEL CELL CARCINOMA DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrative

9.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Merck KGaA

10.2. Pfizer Inc.

10.3. Takeda Oncology (Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

10.4. Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

10.5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.6. OncoSec Medical Incorporated

10.7. McKesson Corporation

10.8. Amgen Inc.

10.9. Immunity Bio (NantKwest)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjzfq9

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900