Simplify and Unify Enterprise Wired and Wireless Networks with Optical LAN powered Tellabs FlexAir

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, announces the availability of Tellabs FlexAir™ that delivers enterprise wireless Access Points (AP), and cloud-based intelligent controller, that achieves the best possible network performance, reliability and security with Passive Optical LAN.



Tellabs FlexAir solution combines Wi-Fi 6 APs and Tellabs Optical LAN's industry leading design flexibility, bandwidth, reliability, security, and operational efficiencies, while extending investment protection for our customers, thus:

One common architecture speeds IT operations

Improved network performance and user experience

Stricter network security across combined networks

Least disruptive path to future wireless generations

Targeting indoor and outdoor enterprise business Wi-Fi needs, Tellabs FlexAir offers an optimized solution for challenging wireless enterprise-grade environments using APs from industry-leading manufacturers:

Indoor 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 AP – This enterprise AP offers concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi 6 indoor access point. It supports 2x2:2 uplink and downlink MU-MIMO between the AP and multiple clients, with up to 1.7Gbps aggregated data rate.

– This enterprise AP offers concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi 6 indoor access point. It supports 2x2:2 uplink and downlink MU-MIMO between the AP and multiple clients, with up to 1.7Gbps aggregated data rate. Indoor 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 AP – This business AP provides concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi 6 indoor access point. It supports 4x4:4 uplink and down link MU-MIMO between the AP and multiple clients, with up to 2.9 Gbps aggregated data rate.

– This business AP provides concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi 6 indoor access point. It supports 4x4:4 uplink and down link MU-MIMO between the AP and multiple clients, with up to 2.9 Gbps aggregated data rate. Outdoor 4x4 Wi-Fi 6 AP – This outdoor enterprise AP delivers concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi 6 outdoor access point. It supports 5G 4x4:4 uplink and downlink MU-MIMO between the AP and multiple clients, with up to 2.9 Gbps aggregated data rate.

– This outdoor enterprise AP delivers concurrent dual-band Wi-Fi 6 outdoor access point. It supports 5G 4x4:4 uplink and downlink MU-MIMO between the AP and multiple clients, with up to 2.9 Gbps aggregated data rate. Indoor/Outdoor 4x4 Wi-Fi 5 AP – This AP is a concurrent dual-band 802.11ac Wave 2 indoor/outdoor access point. Featuring dual 4x4 Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) radios, it supports up to 800 Mbps and 1.73 Gbps data rates for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

– This AP is a concurrent dual-band 802.11ac Wave 2 indoor/outdoor access point. Featuring dual 4x4 Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) radios, it supports up to 800 Mbps and 1.73 Gbps data rates for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Cloud-Based Controller – This intelligent cloud-based controller simplifies the task of deployment, management and monitoring of a Wi-Fi network at a single building, across a large campus or multiple properties in different locations. It provides scalable management for enterprise customers to grow their wireless coverage after initial deployment.



The Tellabs FlexAir applications are perfectly matched with the Tellabs FlexSym® Optical Network Terminal 202 (FlexSym ONT202), which was engineered for Wi-Fi 6 APs connectivity. The FlexSym ONT202 has two (2) multi-rate Ethernet ports, symmetrical 10 gigabit XGS-PON network link, and plenum rating for above ceiling mounting, all make Wi-Fi installations simple, efficient and cost effective when done over a Passive Optical LAN infrastructure.

"Our customers have known that Tellabs Optical LAN has unique qualities making it the enterprise network for connecting wireless access points. Those same customers want Tellabs to be their one trusted adviser for this fiber-based wireless network for optimal performance and user experience. That is exactly what we are delivering with Tellabs FlexAir solution," said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

You can read more about our Optical LAN powered Tellabs FlexAir solution by visiting our wireless online resources for Wi-Fi applications using OLAN design.

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for service providers, enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs' sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to network operators for more than three decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit www.tellabs.com.

