American Lithium appoints DRA Global as Project Lead to finalize TLC PEA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") LILIACF Frankfurt:5LA1))) is pleased to announce it is launching the final phase towards completion of its maiden preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the Company's TLC Lithium project ("TLC") with the appointment of DRA Global as lead engineer ("DRA"). Stantec Consulting Ltd. will act as contributing consultants, in particular in relation to mineral resources and mine design, and as reported previously, acid leach and roast water leach studies and precipitation test work is on-going at ANSTO Minerals in Australia. These results will be incorporated into the PEA with all previous TLC process studies completed at laboratories in the US, Canada and Peru. The first draft of the maiden TLC PEA as well as preliminary economic modeling is anticipated to be completed by end of Q2, 2022.



Simon Clarke, CEO of American Lithium states, "TLC is a significant, near surface lithium project with a large resource base and multiple tried and tested processing options. DRA Global, in concert with Stantec and ANSTO have deep collective expertise in lithium processing, lithium resource calculation and mine / project design and construction experience critical to finalizing a robust maiden PEA for TLC, which will establish economic lithium production potential at TLC."

DRA Global Limited DRA, as lead engineer, is a diversified global engineering, project delivery and operations management group headquartered in Perth, Australia, with an impressive track record completing over 300 unique projects worldwide spanning more than three decades. Known for its collaborative approach and extensive experience in project development and delivery, as well as turnkey operations and maintenance services, DRA Global delivers optimal solutions that are tailored to meet clients' needs. DRA Global, through its subsidiary, DRA Met-Chem, has a team of lithium process and metallurgical experts that identify the process requirements through flowsheet development and process equipment is selected to minimize costs and ensure plant efficiency. DRA has recently been involved in a number of lithium projects from PEA to Feasibility Study and EPCM for in-construction/expansion projects, including the Feasibility Study for Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Project for which it is currently doing the detailed engineering for the concentrator plant.

Stantec Consulting Ltd., a full service engineering and consulting firm, has extensive experience in surface mineable stratiform deposits in North American and internationally. Stantec has been involved in the evaluation and design of several lithium projects with services spanning from environmental studies, geological modeling, resource and reserve estimates, mining engineering, hydrology and hydrogeology, geotechnical engineering, and tailings, waste, and water management facility design. The company specializes in helping mining companies to reach their net zero mining goals.

ANSTO Minerals is an international mining consultancy group located in Sydney, Australia, with an experienced team of 60+ engineers, metallurgists, chemists, and scientists who have been providing consulting services and process development services to the mining and minerals processing industries for well over 35 years. ANSTO Minerals has world-leading expertise in uranium ore processing, rare earth processing, zirconium/niobium/hafnium processing, base metals processing, lithium processing (brines and hardrock), and radioactivity control and management.

Ab out American Lithium

American Lithium, a member of the TSX Venture 50, is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium projects within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The Company is currently focused on enabling the shift to the new energy paradigm through the continued exploration and development of its strategically located TLC lithium claystone project in the richly mineralized Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada as well as continuing to advance its Falchani lithium and Macusani uranium development projects in Puno, southeastern Peru. Both Falchani and Macusani have been through preliminary economic assessments, exhibit strong additional exploration potential and are situated near significant infrastructure.

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the top performers in each of 5 industry sectors in the TSX Venture Exchange over the last year.

