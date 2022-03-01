Irwin Naturals Announces Intention to File Draft Registration Statement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNW / – Irwin Naturals Inc. IWIN IWINF (FRA: 97X) ("Irwin" or the "Company"), has announced its intent to submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, relating to a proposed primary, initial public offering ("IPO") of its common shares in the United States. The number of common shares to be offered, the use of proceeds, and the price range for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined. The IPO is subject to market and other conditions, including the effectiveness of the Registration Statement.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.
To contact Klee Irwin, Chief Executive Officer, or the company you can send an e-mail to Investors@IrwinNaturals.com.
SOURCE: Irwin Naturals Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.