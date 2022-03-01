Passage Bio to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. PASG, a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March:
Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Panel
Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation
Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
A live webcast of the events will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio's website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for 30 days following the events.
About Passage Bio
At Passage Bio PASG, we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267.866.0114
shenderson@passagebio.com
Media:
Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215.407.1548
gfisher@passagebio.com
