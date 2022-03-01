ZenHub Has Officially Been Certified as a Great Place to Work

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenHub , the leading productivity management solution for software teams, today announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.



"Of all the accolades that ZenHub has received, this is by far the most important," said Tyler Gaffney, ZenHub's CEO. "Here at ZenHub we don't just talk about new ways of working and collaboration, we strive to provide an inclusive work environment where team members are empowered to do their best work — wherever they are — and feel valued and recognized for their contributions. This certification means ZenHub as an organization is truly reflecting its company values of a growth mindset and team integrity."

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About ZenHub

ZenHub enables software teams at high-growth organizations to build better code more quickly by providing a developer-friendly productivity management platform. ZenHub connects the dots across all teams with automated agile features, real-time roadmap visibility, and team productivity insights. More than 7,000 disruptive teams worldwide rely on ZenHub to ship great code faster.

