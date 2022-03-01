PolyPid to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. PYPD, ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary PLEX technology, today announced that it will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held in Miami, Florida, on March 15-17, 2022.
Barclays Global Investor Conference:
|Presentation Date:
|Wednesday, March 16, 2022
|Presentation Time:
|9:00 AM Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|https://barclays.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1533028&tp_key=1d6b22fa07&tp_special=8
Following the live presentation, a replay of the presentation will be available under the Investor section of PolyPid's website at https://investors.polypid.com/events-and-presentations/events and archived for 30 days thereafter. Investors interested in meeting with PolyPid during the conference should contact their Barclays representative.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. PYPD, is a phase 3 biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over pre-determined durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of abdominal and sternal surgical site infections (SSIs).
Contacts:
PolyPid, Ltd.
Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad
EVP & CFO
Tel: +972-747195700
Investors:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
646-597-6989
Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com
Media Contact:
Nechama Feuerstein
551-444-0784
Nechama.Feuerstein@finnpartners.com
