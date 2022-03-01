Atlas Technical Consultants Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. ATCX ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. A webcast and conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company's fourth quarter and full year results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
The live webcast and archived replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.oneatlas.com. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call will be accessible domestically or internationally, by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or 1-201-493-6779, respectively. Upon dialing in, please request to join the Atlas Technical Consultants Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. To access the replay of the call, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (International) with pass code 13727186.
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.
Contacts
Media
Karlene Barron
770-314-5270
karlene.barron@oneatlas.com
Investor Relations
Rodny Nacier, ICR Inc.
512-851-1507
ir@oneatlas.com
