Lantronix Announces New Software Build for Open-Q 8250CS Android 10-Based SOM

IRVINE, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. LTRX, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Intelligent IT and the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a new software build for its Open-Q™ 8250CS System on Module (SOM). Designed to extend intelligent video capabilities, the software enables the Open-Q 8250CS to deliver a powerful platform for products that need to effectively collect, connect, compute, comprehend and control information.



Designed with solid software building blocks, the new development software improves the Open-Q 8250CS SOM by empowering users to get to market quickly with solutions for intelligent IoT vertical markets. It is particularly useful in video collaboration, surveillance, Smart Cities, fleet management, smart display and AI retail boxes by enhancing video processing functionality and reducing latency.

"Lantronix is pleased to offer the cutting-edge Open-Q 8250CS SOM, which supports the development of intelligent IoT products," said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. "Our long-standing experience with Qualcomm Technologies enables us to deliver a wide variety of development solutions and support the quick and cost-effective delivery of innovative IoT solutions to market."

The development software supports:

Multiple concurrent video encode/decode sessions

2A sync for two cameras

UVC/UAC source mode for video collaboration bars to function as a USB class device

Low-latency MS codecs and MS Teams video extensions

Based on the Qualcomm® QCS8250 SOM, the production-ready Open-Q 8250CS SOM delivers a premium Android™ 10 processor for applications that require powerful, effective camera and extended intelligent video capabilities. A development kit plus companion display and camera accessories are also available.

In addition, the Open-Q 8250CS SOM provides a powerful platform for edge computing, which enables new classes of video conference equipment, such as collaboration bars to function as USB class devices.

To assist in Intelligent IoT product design, Lantronix Engineering Services offers a full range of production-ready Edge AI computing solutions, including multi-disciplinary engineering services. Its experienced engineering team provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices to help its customers meet their technical goals and quickly get products to prototype and market. Lantronix's flexible engineering offerings range from fixed-cost turnkey product development to augmenting design teams in complex areas of product development.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix's products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 11, 2021, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.



Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488