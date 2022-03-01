Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 24, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") JUSH JUSHF, a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, March 24, 2022.



Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results.

Event: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8555 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1531692&tp_key=ced6abd2e7

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until April 20, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13727396.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

Investors@jushico.com

(561) 281-0247