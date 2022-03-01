OTC Markets Group Welcomes Optimi Health Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Optimi Health Corp. OPTIOPTHF, developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional and novel psychedelic compounds for the health and wellness sector, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Optimi Health Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.
Optimi Health Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OPTHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.
"Everyone here at Optimi is thrilled to reach this important milestone of trading on the OTCQX. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets and can enhance the Company's visibility to U.S. investors," said Bill Ciprick, Chief Executive Officer of Optimi. "We believe it is an exciting time for all current and future investors to support the Company during this stage of strong growth and commercialization."
About Optimi Health Corp.
Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also been granted a dealer's license under Canada's Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production. Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
