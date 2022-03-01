OTC Markets Group Welcomes Bango PLC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Bango PLC (BGOBGOPF, the global platform for data driven commerce, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Bango PLC upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Bango PLC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BGOPF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Paul Larbey, CEO of Bango, said, "To meet the increased interest from US institutional and retail investors, we have taken the decision to launch on OTCQX. The success of our payments business - particularly the recurring revenues generated by our platform product - as well as in our unique purchase behavior targeting technology, positions Bango strongly for continuing growth across our markets. I am pleased that US investors can now more easily participate in the Bango growth story."

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Bango PLC

The world's largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

