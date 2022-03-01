Mesa Air Group Announces New Vice President of Maintenance and Technical Operations

PHOENIX, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA named Christian Daoud as its new Vice President of Maintenance and Technical Operations. Daoud is currently Senior Director of Technical Operations at Mesa and first worked for Mesa as a Lead Aircraft Mechanic in 2006. He will be taking over from Chris Toro and reporting directly to Executive VP and COO Brad Rich. Mesa is grateful for all Toro did for the company and is confident that his department is in capable hands with Daoud.



Christian has progressed quickly in maintenance operations. After beginning his aviation career with Mesa in 2006 as a mechanic, he went on to Hawaiian Airlines as an Engineer. He then moved on to Allegiant where he held progressive positions as Engineer, Manager of Aircraft Systems Engineering and then Manager of Aircraft Deliveries. After serving for several years at Allegiant, Daoud took on the role of Field Rep for Pratt & Whitney. Daoud spent three more years in various managing roles back at Allegiant and then joined Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services as the Director of Engineering. In 2021 he finally returned to Mesa as Senior Director of Technical Operations.

"Christian has quickly proven his value as part of the Mesa team since rejoining in 2021. His experience at Allegiant as well as his performance as Senior Director of Technical Operations for Mesa has proven he will be a great addition as a VP" said Brad Rich, Mesa Air Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Congratulations to Christian Daoud on his new position at Mesa!

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

"Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As December 31, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 402 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL."

