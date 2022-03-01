ThriftBooks Appoints Ken Goldstein as CEO

Seattle, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, the world's largest independent online seller of used books, announced today that Ken Goldstein has been named the company's chairman and chief executive officer. He previously served as the company's executive chairman and has been on the ThriftBooks board of directors since 2013.
"We are delighted to expand Ken's leadership role at ThriftBooks as the company continues to evolve into a much beloved consumer brand," said Robert Blair, managing director of KCB Private Equity, lead investor in ThriftBooks. "Ken has worked closely with both the management team and the ownership group for close to a decade now, championing the notion of making the customer experience our primary strategic objective. There is no question he loves what we do, embraces the extensive talent throughout our employee base, and envisions continued exponential growth ahead of us."
Goldstein has enjoyed an extensive career in senior management roles driving innovation in technology, media, entertainment, and e-commerce. He served as chairman and CEO of SHOP.COM, a pioneering e-commerce marketplace that created the patented OneCart platform and was later acquired by Market America. Previously Goldstein was executive vice president and managing director of Disney Online, the business unit of the Walt Disney Company that produced the leading entertainment web destination for kids and families. Prior to Disney, he was vice president of entertainment at Broderbund Software and founding general manager of the company's Red Orb Entertainment division. He writes the popular business blog CorporateIntel.us and is the author of three novels set in the business world: This Is Rage (2013); Endless Encores (2015); and From Nothing (2018).
"It is an incomparable honor to lead this inspired team at ThriftBooks," said Goldstein. "As much as I am excited to see our company make affordable reading part of the sharing economy, I approach ThriftBooks as a company about people. Our staff works tirelessly to serve our customers, and our customers have adopted a love of our brand that fuels our dedication. We are all at once a technology company, a marketing company, a logistics company, and a sustainability company, together delivering profitable results at scale. It's humbling to be part of a mission that matters."
About ThriftBooks
ThriftBooks is the world's largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 210 million used and new books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2021 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award four years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with close to 1 million reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company's much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.
