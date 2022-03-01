Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics FOLD today announced that members of the Amicus senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. E.T.
A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company's website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
