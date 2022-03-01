Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. KRON, a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases, today announced participation in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, a virtual event taking place March 7-9, 2022.
Kronos Bio President and Chief Executive Officer Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., will participate in the "Novel Oncology Targets" panel discussion on Monday, March 7, at 12:50 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the panel will be available on the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for 30 days following the event.
About Kronos Bio, Inc.
Kronos Bio is an integrated discovery through late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies that target the dysregulated transcription that causes cancer and other serious diseases. Kronos Bio's lead investigational compound is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in clinical development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with intensive chemotherapy. The company is also developing KB-0742, an orally administered inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), in Phase 1/2 clinical development for the treatment of MYC-amplified or overexpressing solid tumors.
Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
Company Contact:
Marni Kottle
Kronos Bio
650-900-3450
mkottle@kronosbio.com
Investors:
Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
kronosbio@argotpartners.com
Media:
Sheryl Seapy
Real Chemistry
949-903-4750
sseapy@realchemistry.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.