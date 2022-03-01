ICARO™ Media Group Enters Into Agreement with Lottery.com to Join LotteryLink Affiliate Program

AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. LTRY LTRYW))) ("Lottery.com"), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, announced that ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. ("ICARO"), a leading company in AI-driven media technology for global telecom and media broadcast companies, has joined the LotteryLink program and will serve as an affiliate marketing partner in specific global markets expected to include Latin America, Europe and North America.



ICARO will initially market Lottery.com products to 4.2 million unique monthly users of the ICARO platform in one of its LATAM markets and expects to expand unique users in this market, where it has more than 50 million addressable telecom subscribers under contract. In addition, ICARO has over 170 million addressable media broadcast subscribers under contract across Latin America, Europe and North America. In the future, ICARO is expected to expand LotteryLink's geographic reach through its existing partnerships with multiple telecom and broadcast media companies where ICARO's total addressable market today is greater than 220 million subscribers.

"With their AI-driven marketing technology, engaged audiences and broad reach across North and Latin America, ICARO is an ideal addition to our LotteryLink affiliate program. Our agreement with ICARO demonstrates the consistent progress we are making in growing our B2B2C business," said Tony DiMatteo, Co-Founder and CEO of Lottery.com. "We greatly appreciate the opportunity to have a market leader like ICARO join LotteryLink and look forward to working with a tremendous team that has a shared vision of the future of digital media."

"I am very excited to announce ICARO's agreement with Lottery.com, which is bringing legally sanctioned lottery games to mobile users worldwide," stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. "We believe Lottery.com's convenient and secure online gaming platform will resonate with our viewers and enhance their experience with ICARO's AI-Driven media distribution, partnerships and personalized media products."

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players located in the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery.com for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, commercial partners and affiliates can utilize LotteryLink to provide Lottery.com products to their customers. Through WinTogether.org, Lottery.com is fundamentally changing how non-profit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery.com's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. For more information, visit www.lottery.com.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220 million subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audiences, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO's platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com .

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Lottery.com Contact:

